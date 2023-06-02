The Major League Soccer schedule makers — with some help from the world at large — have presented St. Louis City SC with a rare opportunity, and the team is out to make the most of it.

For the only time this season, City SC has three consecutive home games. If not for the day trip the team will make to Dallas on Wednesday to play the final 40 minutes of its storm-interrupted game there, the team would have had four home games in a row and go a month without heading to the airport.

Two games into that stretch, the team has beaten Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver, by a combined score of 7-1, and faces Houston on Saturday at 7:39 p.m. at CityPark. While the next six weeks figure to get hectic, right now, the team has had some calm times to get ready for it and stockpile some points.

“We spoke about this as a group internally,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “We knew that this upcoming stretch is going to be a massive home stretch for us and we have to set the tone in the right way, with Sporting KC and now Vancouver. Yeah, we want to make sure that we keep on grinding away and chomping away getting results because that helps you down the line. We saw that a good start (to the season) helps. And then we went on a little bit of a dry spell. And then it's remarkable to still break a record (as the quickest expansion team to get to 25 points), thinking about that spell. So there’s no expectations, then expectations, then teams have figured them out, then all of a sudden, we’re still breaking records. So it's crazy.”

City SC is 5-2 at home, a pretty good mark, though there are still five teams yet to lose at home, topped by Cincinnati at 8-0 and bottomed by Chicago, with two wins and six ties. City SC’s two losses came to Minnesota (1-0) and Portland (2-1), both of which fell in that “teams have figured them out” portion of the season. City SC has scored at least three goals in each of its home wins.

“Playing away in this league is very hard,” midfielder Indiana Vassilev said. “But our home here is, like Bradley likes to say, it's like a fortress for us. And we love playing here, and we love playing in front of our fans. And yeah, it's much easier just to not hop on that plane.”

City SC has had a sellout crowd of 22,423 at each of its seven home games, which puts is eighth in the league in attendance and, given that that number has run up against the limits of the stadium capacity, that may be as high as the team gets unless some teams move to smaller stadiums. But opponents can't escape the noise.

“It's awesome,” said center back Tim Parker, whose career has seen him suit up for Vancouver, New York Red Bulls and, for the two seasons prior to this one, Houston (which is still paying half his salary as part of the terms of his trade to City SC). “I think it's something I look forward to, the end of the anthem all the time, because that's when all the fans kind of jump in and say something. It's one of those things too that I've had the luxury or experience of playing in places where it's not very loud or the fans aren't very good. So being able to play here, it is that luxury, and all the guys that I've played against on other teams have come here and they say what an incredible atmosphere it is. So that's definitely something that we hold true.”

Originally, this stretch was two two-game homestands, broken up by a midweek road game at LAFC. But when LAFC qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League final, the game that was supposed to be played Wednesday in Los Angeles was moved to July. That meant four home games in a row. And then the Dallas game, which was interrupted by storms on May 6, had its final 40 minutes moved to June 7, so the homestand was cut to three games.

City SC could get one, or both, of its injured offensive threats back this week. Midfielder Rasmus Alm, who has missed four games with an abdominal injury, and two days of practice this week with an eye infection, rejoined the team for practice on Thursday, so could see limited minutes. Striker Klauss, who has missed five games, took part in the first part of practice on Thursday but not the second and Carnell said the Houston game might be one too soon. The team will also be without midfielder Jared Stroud, who is suspended for the game because of accumulated yellow cards.

With seven goals in the past two games, offense seems to be something the team has figured out, though the three goals against Vancouver all seemed to come out of left field. The return to health of Njabulo Blom has freed Vassilev to play at his natural position of attacking center midfield, and his pairing with Nicholas Gioacchini has gotten the offense going.

“It takes time,” said Gioacchini, who has one of the seven goals. “When Klauss got injured and he was out, we needed to find a solution. We were struggling in the first few games and you need to find a solution. There's no other choice, otherwise you’ll keep losing.”

Houston is coming off a 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday. The Dynamo were losing 4-2 when it had a player sent off in the second half. Houston is ninth in the Western Conference with a 5-6-3 record but has yet to win on the road, going 0-5-2.