St. Louis City SC tied Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday afternoon, but came out of the recent homestand 3-0-1. St. Louis Post-Dispatch soccer beat writer Tom Timmermann and new co-host Beth O'Malley discuss the tie, the team's physical play and the upcoming match against Nashville SC.
Nicaragua was supposed to play Jamaica at CityPark on June 28 but was kicked out of the tourney for using an ineligible player and will be replaced by Trinidad
With soccer at noon and baseball at 1:15 p.m., Benjamin Hochman bounces back-and-forth from CityPark to Busch Stadium, capturing the vibe of St. Louis sports fans.
St. Louis City SC's had plenty of scoring chances but got only a goal from striker Nicholas Gioacchini and had to settle for a tie with the LA Galaxy.