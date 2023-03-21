St. Louis City SC striker Niko Gioacchini joins Tom Timmermann and Carter Chapley to talk about the team's start, his goal against San Jose, his grandfather's pesto, and "grinta," an Italian word, and how much of it City SC has.
The inspiration was a love of St. Louis, St. Louis City SC and toasted ravioli.
“The boys were confident from Day One — the boys were angry from Day One that no one believed in them,” St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell said.
Defender Kyle Hiebert's play with St. Louis City SC has led to his callup by the Canadian national team for two upcoming games; he'll miss City SC's next game
And in four City games, he has three goals and an assist. And St. Louis has yet to lose. It really is an incredible sports story — no Major League Soccer expansion team ever won its first four games. And, yes, part of City’s team culture is that every player is similarly important. But, man, Klauss can sure break open a game.