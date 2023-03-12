This time around, there were no careless back passes by the other team that went straight to players, no balls knocked by the other team into its own goal.

What there was on Saturday was another win for City SC, which continues to defy expectations and make history. In Portland, Oregon, City SC rallied for a 2-1 win over the Timbers that made it just the second expansion team in Major League Soccer history to start 3-0. Two of those wins have come on the road, in two of the fiercer atmospheres in MLS. Next Saturday, back home at CityPark, it will have a chance to become the first expansion team to start 4-0 with a game against San Jose. City SC is the only team in the league that’s 3-0 — New England is 2-0 and plays Sunday night — the only team that’s 2-0 on the road and leads the league in goals with eight.

Few if any saw that coming. This game may have made the biggest statement yet.

“I think so,” said center back Kyle Hiebert, who headed in a free kick from Eduard Lowen in the 75th minute for the game-winning goal. “One or two (wins) could be fluky or lucky and there's some bounces that have gone our way, but I also thought in those first couple of games, we were creating a lot of great looks. So to get three on the spin hopefully shows people, but we're not really in the business of needing to show people. We just want to go out there and execute our game plan at a high level and then that usually results in a byproduct of a win, which it did tonight.”

City SC also continues to show resolve. In all three of its wins, City SC has fallen behind by a goal — “Something that I don't want to live too many more times or we're going to have a heart attack pretty soon,” coach Bradley Carnell said — and come back to win.

“Every game we've had to show resilience that we can be a team that will keep fighting,” Hiebert said, “a team that can come from behind and I think we showed that again today. I think it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. No matter what the situation is in the game, we can be a team that fights and scraps and comes out with three points.”

The only other MLS team to start its life 3-0 was the 2009 Seattle Sounders, That Sounders team finished third in the Western Conference, one point out of first, fourth overall in the league and made the playoffs at a time when only eight teams made the playoffs. That Seattle team also won the U.S. Open Cup that season.

“I don't think it's about creating history or equaling history for us,” Carnell said. “This group is about honoring the history, honoring the group that has been here and done it before in St. Louis. Not on the MLS level but it's almost a tribute to everyone. Prior in the ‘50s and onwards, you know, I mean, for 70 years now, this town, St. Louis, they've all been itching and hoping for something like this. And we are just proud as players, as coaches, as staff members, to be given a platform to operate at this level and to show the confidence in us and to see the value in what we're doing every single day. But this is not for us to break records. This is us to pay respect to the people before us.”

There was another bit of history on Saturday. Miguel Perez, City SC’s 17-year-old midfielder, born in South St. Louis, currently living in Maryland Heights and going to Pattonville High, was in the starting lineup and played 66 minutes. Already the first St. Louis player to play for the team, he’s now the first to start for them. Perez started in place of Njabulo Blom, who was out sick. “It was amazing feeling,” Perez said.

City SC fell behind in the third minute, surrendering a goal on a corner kick. For the first 35 minutes of the game, City SC had just one shot, a free kick by Indiana Vassilev that went wide. But gradually, City SC found its game and gradually swung in its favor.

But they still would have to score, and that begin a minute into first-half stoppage time. Jake Nerwinski brought the ball up the right side and passed to midfielder Rasmus Alm, who took the ball to the end line and then crossed it into the box. Striker Klauss couldn’t get good contact on the cross but deflected the ball to Jared Stroud, who from 10 yards out knocked it in for his second goal of the season. At halftime, the game was tied and City SC had a fresh start.

“We had a game plan and we wanted to execute,” Carnell said. “And I think up until that point, we didn't really do it as much as we would have liked to. We know Rasmus has a lot of quality tools in the final third and we like his movements off the ball. So that was one of the things that we wanted to achieve on the night and we only started doing that a little bit later on. But I thought to get a grip of the game we have to deal with the physicality of Portland. Portland is always a gritty customer to deal with.”

In the 75th minute, Hiebert put City SC ahead. Eduard Lowen took a free kick that got through an awful lot of players and on the bounce found the head of Hiebert, a center back who came forward for the play. Hiebert led his teammates on a chase until he could share the first hug with Lowen.

“I was surprised that came all the way through but thankfully it did,” Hiebert said. “I think it went just over Tim (Parker)'s head and then maybe their one center back thought he was going to get contact on it and then it bounced right before me and I tried to get it back across the goal to the far corner.”

Hiebert is a Missouri State grad from Canada who made his mark with City2 in MLS Next Pro last season, playing all but four minutes of the season. He wouldn’t be in the lineup if not for Joakim Nilsson’s offseason knee surgery, but he is taking his chance and running with it.

The game also saw MLS debuts for midfielder Akil Watts, another City2 veteran, and defender Lucas Bartlett, who came to camp as a trialist and signed a contract with the team last week.