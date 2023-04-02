Every game so far this season, St. Louis City SC has achieved a first or best of some kind, starting small with its first goal and first win and then building to a record for the best start by a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The team had another first on Saturday night before a sellout crowd at CityPark, as the team lost for the first time, falling to Minnesota United 1-0. The game’s only goal came on a penalty kick for Minnesota in the 78th minute.

“We’re not superhuman after all,” said City SC coach Bradley Carnell.

“Everybody expected that the moment would come in the season, but it’s still bad,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen. “You don’t want this moment to come. Everyone wanted to win this game, like the last games also.”

With the loss, so ended City SC’s winning streak at five games, the league record for consecutive wins by an expansion team to start the season and two short of the league record for consecutive wins by any team to start the season. The shutout ended the team’s run of scoring multiple goals in every game and the team’s streak of not allowing a goal ended at 345 minutes.

Still, it’s tough for the team to be too down about a 5-1 start to its history, and City SC had several chances in the closing minutes where it looked like it could have gotten even, but it didn’t get the penalty shot call that the team felt it should have gotten and some promising looks in a desperate final few minutes didn’t find the net.

The two penalty kick calls, the one that was called that went against City SC and the one that wasn’t called against Minnesota, were the deciding factors, though so much else went into the final outcome, notably City SC failing to take advantage of scoring chances in the first half and then giving Minnesota some opportunities in the second half, one of which it was able to take advantage of. Even when the score was still tied, City SC looked to be playing catchup for much of the second half.

“We did not have the energy like we usually have,” said goalie Roman Burki. “I would say everyone was missing a little bit, including me and including everyone. It was not enough. … To be honest, when you are 5-0, it's hard to just keep going and have the same energy level on the field every day. We tried our best to keep it that way, but at the end of the day today was not enough. We have to bounce back.

“Now, everyone is on the floor again, if we weren't before. We need to bring the same energy, we need to be aware of that it only works if we give 100 percent, not only quality wise or mentally wise, also energy wise.”

It looked like the game was headed toward a 0-0 tie, especially after Minnesota botched a golden scoring opportunity in the 55th minute, with Mender Garcia facing an open goal after rounding Burki and putting the ball off the post. But then in the 76th minute, Luis Amarilla split defenders Jake Nerwinski and Kyle Hiebert and came in on Burki. Nerwinski knocked the ball away from Amarilla and then an instant later, Hiebert slid in and took down Amarilla, who no longer had the ball. Referee Jon Freeman gave Hiebert a yellow card and gave Minnesota a penalty kick.

“I saw Hiebert sliding into Jake Nerwinski,” Carnell said. “I think he cleans out Jake Nerwinski, I'm not sure, maybe the striker was an innocent bystander. I'm not sure what happened there.”

Amarilla converted his penalty kick in the 78th minute, going pretty much down the middle while Burki dived to his right, which his research had told him where Amarilla was likely to go. “It looked like he's going to fire a rocket on the side and he hit it so bad that it was good,” Burki said.

In the 89th minute, Klauss got kicked in the face by Minnesota’s Michael Boxall as he went for a pass into the box from center back Tim Parker. The only whistle there was so that Klauss could get medical attention.

“That's two very tight decisions,” said City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “(On the first) I wouldn't have given it, but obviously I'm wearing a pink shirt, or a City Red shirt. And our penalty, it's a tough one, to be honest. Klauss puts the head a bit down because he goes for the ball, but the defender who did hit him, didn't see him. So that was something which could have also gone the other way. But I don't think we need to worry about the referee's decisions. That was not what decided for us or against us. There were enough moments where we could have scored the goal or maybe not have conceded that goal. So it was not up to the referee, it was up to us.”

The game could have been swung City SC’s way in the first half when it had eight shots, but it was able to put only one of them on goal, and goalie Dayne St. Clair, who spend last week with the Canadian national team, made a diving save on that one, a shot by Eduard Lowen.

“I think it was a very unlucky game, especially the first half,” Lowen said. “We dominated them, they didn’t have any chances, then they get this penalty. … Still we have to be more clinical in front of the goal. It was a tough game, Minnesota was just sitting back, waiting, and got a penalty, scored and they don’t care at the end of the day.”

“Those are game changers, right?” said Carnell. “We create a few moments in that first half where we could have taken the lead. We don't take the lead and they grow in confidence.”

Samuel Adeniran did everything but score in the final 10 minutes, and then the curtain came down on City’s first loss. Next week, the team faces an even tougher challenge when it plays at Seattle.

“Yeah, it would have been something if we went 34-0,” said Parker. “I mean, it's not the end of the world. There's going to be stuff that we can look at now. Dive deep into the video and see how we can get by that for sure.”

