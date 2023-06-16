St. Louisan Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the 2023 Women’s World Cup because of a foot injury.

Sauerbrunn, captain of the U.S. women's national team and the anchor of the team's backline, confirmed on Twitter reports from earlier Friday.

"Heartbroken isn't even the half of it," she wrote. "But that's sports for you, and that's life, really."

Sauerbrunn has barely played for her club in the NWSL since hurting her foot in April. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Sauerbrunn, who attended Ladue High, was on the victorious U.S. teams at the 2015 and 2019 WWCs, and was going for a third title. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and a bronze in 2020.

Sauerbrunn played in a match with the U.S. women's team at CityPark on April 11 but has played only one full game since then, on April 14. She came out after 58 minutes in a match April 22 and then missed the next six matches for her club, the Portland Thorns. She came off the bench to play 23 minutes June 3 but then sat out the June 11 game after being listed as questionable in the team's injury report. The Oregonian reported she was seen in a walking boot and on crutches last week.

"I had hoped and worked and hoped some more to make it back in time to help lead the team at this World Cup," she wrote, "but after lots of discussion, unfortunately, there's just too much variability in my return to play timeline. So, I'll be home, working as hard (as) I can to get back on the field as quickly as I can."

At 38 years old, this likely is the last World Cup chance for Sauerbrunn, who has made 216 appearances for the national team, though the 2024 Olympics remain a possibility.

"It's been an honor to work and play alongside this incredible group of athletes," she said. "They have my unwavering support. And, more importantly, they have my unyielding belief. This program has always been about the collective and I have no doubt that the twenty-three players on the final roster have everything they need — in their feet their heads and their heat — to bring our fifth trophy home."

The deadline for the 23-player rosters to be submitted is July 10, but U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski plans to name his team next week with training camp opening June 26 in California. Players were informed Thursday whether they had been chosen for the team.

The team has a sendoff game scheduled for July 9 in San Jose, California, before departing to New Zealand. The U.S. team opens World Cup play July 21.