With St. Louis City SC struggling in the month of April, Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmermann and Carter Chapley discuss the clubs recent struggles and try to ascertain if other MLS clubs have figured out City.
Then Brazilian winger Celio Pompeu joins the podcast to discuss his journey from the favelas of Brazil to New Jersey, Virginia and now St. Louis and how his infectious smile has guided him the whole way.
