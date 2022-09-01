Centene Stadium will host first soccer game on Sept. 18

Centene Stadium, the newest addition to the St. Louis sports scene, will open its doors for its first game on Sept. 18 for a match featuring City2, the developmental squad for the stadium’s primary tenant, Major League Soccer expansion team St. Louis City SC.
With the finishing touches still being put on the stadium on Market Street near Union Station, only the lower bowl will be used for the 6 p.m. MLS Next Pro game against Sporting Kansas City II, and only St. Louis City SC season ticket holders for next season can purchase tickets.
"Very excited of course," City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "It’s a beautiful stadium, great arena. Having the opportunity to play in a stadium like this, to be able to provide I'll call it an early preview to our fans, it's definitely an honor, not just for us the staff, but for the players. We all want to show as a club our appreciation to ownership for their support and giving us an opportunity to play our final game of the regular season in the brand new stadium."
The game could be the first of several prior to City's MLS debut in 2023. Though the first game at Centene is the final game of the regular season for City2, there could be as many as three more games at Centene this season. City2 has the best record in MLS Next Pro, and if the team can finish in that spot, it would have home-field advantage for all three rounds of the Next Pro postseason.
City2, which had been training in Maryland Heights and Earth City, began using the practice fields on the south side of Market and the training center on Tuesday. St. Louis City’s under-21 team will play its first home game this weekend in Maryland Heights but then move its games to the practice fields at Centene.
The $250 million-plus, 22,500-seat stadium project began work late in 2019 and continued work through the COVID pandemic. The original target completion date was March 2022, but Major League Soccer’s decision to push the team’s debut back to 2023 gave them more time to complete the process.
City2 has split its first season between St. Louis University and Southern Illinois Edwardsville, but the site of the final game of the regular season had been left blank since the schedule was released with the hope always that the stadium would be ready in time to host the game.
The stadium campus includes the stadium to the north of Market and three two practice fields — two grass, one artificial turf — south of Market, connected by a tunnel under the street. Team offices and training facilities, as well as a team store, are south of Market. The team offices are not yet completed.
Even with the lower bowl holding only about 11,000, the game should set an attendance record for the MLS Next Pro development league, currently held by City for its opening game at SLU’s Hermann Stadium.
City2 can secure a first-round home playoff game with a win on Saturday at Houston, and a win the following week would lock up the Western Conference championship and a potential second home game.
The new stadium was an essential component of St. Louis’ MLS effort, especially with no suitable outdoor grass facility available as a temporary venue. That the stadium will be ready in time for City’s first game in February or March of next year is uncommon in MLS. Minnesota played its first two seasons in the University of Minnesota’s football stadium before its stadium was completed. Nashville played its first two seasons in the city’s NFL stadium and then its first eight games this season on the road while waiting for Geodis Stadium to be finished.
Photos: Construction nears completion Centene Stadium, and look back at visual history of MLS in St. Louis
Lights on field at Centene Stadium
The lights in Centene Stadium, the future home of the MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC, make the field of the glow on the skyline of St. Louis as construction nears completion on the $458 million dollar 22,500-seat soccer-specific stadium on Monday, July 25, 2022. St. Louis City will play it's first game in the stadium in the spring of 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Centene Stadium sod laid
Construction continues on Thursday, May 17, 2022 on Centene Stadium, the future home of the MLS expansion team St. Louis CITY SC, where sod was laid on the playing surface this week in St. Louis. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022. St. Louis CITY SC's first game will be in 2023. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Seating being installed at St. Louis City SC stadium
Seats are in the process of being installed at Centene Stadium, the future home of St. Louis City SC, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The CITY name design in the seats is almost completed. The playing surface is being prepared for installation of sod in a few weeks. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed later this summer. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Seating being installed at St. Louis City SC stadium
Seats are in the process of being installed at Centene Stadium, the future home of St. Louis City SC, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The CITY name design in the seats is almost completed. The playing surface is being prepared for installation of sod in a few weeks. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed later this summer. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Seating being installed at St. Louis City SC stadium
A worker walks along the concourse in Centene Stadium, the future home of St. Louis City SC, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The seating in the lower bowl of the stadium is currently being installed and the CITY name design in the seats is almost completed. The playing surface is being prepared for installation of sod in a few weeks. Construction on the stadium is expected to be completed later this summer. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Rochester New York FC vs St Louis CITY2
Bob Gravelle carries his St. Louligans scarf high as he marches into Hermann Stadium with other members of the St. Louiligans, a group of local soccer lovers, before St. Louis City2's first game in St. Louis on Friday, March 25, 2022.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Rochester New York FC vs St. Louis City2
St. Louis City2 players run toward some of their fans as they celebrate Wan Kuzain's first-half goal, the first ever scored by St. Louis City2, on March 25 at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Rochester New York FC vs St Louis CITY2
St. Louis CITY2 players Wan Kuzain (left) and Vitor Dias (right) celebrate with fans after Dias converted a penalty kick to give CITY2 a 2-0 lead in the second half at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Rochester New York FC vs St Louis CITY2
St. Louis CITY2 defender Ben Di Rosa (25) pulls the ball away as Rochester New York FC defender Ian Garrett (4) slides in during second half action Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Rochester New York FC vs St Louis CITY2
St. Louis City2 defender Ezra Armstrong, right, takes the ball upfield in the first half against Rochester at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, March 25, 2022. It was the first game ever played in the MLS Next Pro league. Photo by David Carson,
Rochester New York FC vs St Louis CITY2
Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of St. Louis CITY SC, stands for the national anthem before the first ever St Louis CITY2 game at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Construction continues on the MLS stadium complex in St. Louis
Construction continues on the St. Louis City SC training facilities and headquarters, on the team's campus south of the new MLS soccer stadium across Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Training fields, a team store, and a fan pavilion will also be on the site. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Construction continues on MLS stadium as team names coach
Workers leave for a break along the upper portion of the new Major League Soccer stadium under construction as the top of Union Station peeks through, seen from Olive Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The St. Louis City SC announced Wednesday that Bradley Carnell would coach the team that begins play in 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Construction continues on MLS stadium as team names coach
Workers dismantle a scaffold along a bank of glass that fronts the south side of the new Major League Soccer stadium under construction along Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The St. Louis City SC announced Wednesday that Bradley Carnell would coach the team that begins play in 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Construction continues on MLS stadium as team names coach
A portable toilet is lowered to the roof of the new Major League Soccer stadium under construction along Market Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The St. Louis City SC announced Wednesday that Bradley Carnell would coach the team that begins play in 2023. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. The team named New York Red Bulls' assistant coach and interim head coach Bradley Carnell as the first head coach of the team. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. The team named New York Red Bulls' assistant coach and interim head coach Bradley Carnell as the first head coach of the team. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. The team named New York Red Bulls' assistant coach and interim head coach Bradley Carnell as the first head coach of the team. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
Matt Sebek, chief experience officer for St. Louis City SC, walks out on the future pitch of the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
A view of the new Major League Soccer stadium looking towards Downtown St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
A view looking northwest from concourse level of the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
Matt Sebek, chief experience officer for St. Louis City SC, walks through the future player entrance to the pitch and a VIP experience area in the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
A worker walks though the future southwest entrance area of the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
The sky is reflected in a puddle on the concourse level of the new Major League Soccer stadium looking north towards the supporter section on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Work continues on new MLS stadium
A view looking north from the concourse level of the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The stadium has an anticipated finish date of July 22, 2022 and the first match for St. Louis City SC will be in March of 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
St. Louis SC stadium progress
Construction crews make progress on the St. Louis Soccer Club Stadium for the city's first Major League Soccer team in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Daniel Shular
St. Louis SC stadium progress
Construction crews make progress on the St. Louis Soccer Club Stadium for the city's first Major League Soccer team in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Daniel Shular
St. Louis SC stadium progress
Construction crews make progress on the St. Louis Soccer Club Stadium for the city's first Major League Soccer team in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Daniel Shular
Construction continues on MLS stadium
A construction worker descends future stadium seating at the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Stadium construction continues
Construction plods along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium (copy)
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Monday, April 12, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Workers prepare to attach a beam as construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
Construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues on MLS stadium
A worker prepares to guide a beam into place as construction speeds along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Olive Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Beams upon beams
A pair of workers work on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Goodbye Market Street
Crews remove a section of Market Street as they work on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Stadium construction continues
Construction plods along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for the St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Construction continues
Construction moves along on the new Major League Soccer stadium along Market Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Beams going up on soccer stadium
A crane lifts a metal beam into place for the concourse level framework as crews work on the new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
Beams going up on soccer stadium
A crane lifts a metal beam into place for the concourse level framework as crews work on the new Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The stadium is projected to be completed in time for St. Louis City SC's opening season in 2023. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Colter Peterson
St. Louis City SC announces name, crest, colors
Stephanie Von Drasek, wipes rain from the visor of "astronaut" Nancy Celedon while Janet McBride, left, looks on as some City Museum staff members were given swag bags by newly named St. Louis City SC staff members on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
St. Louis City SC announces name, crest, colors
Joesy Cramer-Herrea, 6, of Lebanon, Illinois, receives a St. Louis City SC scarf and a chance to see an Audi R8 during a promotional tour for the newly named MLS soccer club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
St. Louis City SC announces name, crest, colors
Anthony Lee Simms, left, and Richard Taylor show off their St. Louis City SC swag bag as soccer staff member Val Sy takes a photo during a promotional tour for the newly named MLS soccer club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
St. Louis City SC announces name, crest, colors
Nancy Celedon, the 'astronaut' mascot at the City Museum, models a St. Louis City SC scarf for staff members during a promotional tour for the newly named MLS soccer club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The team, set to play its first game in 2023, announced the name, crest and colors. Multiple caravans of soccer staff members rolled through the city giving away the bags and taking pictures of fans. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Robert Cohen
Early stages of Major League Soccer stadium construction in St. Louis
Land preparation work continues on the future site of the Major League Soccer stadium that is being built in St. Louis as seen on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Stadium construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2022. The team is still attempting to finalize negotiations with the owners of a parking lot, pictured in the center of the frame, that is a "crucial piece of land" for the stadium project. If the team and the land owner can't come to terms on a deal to purchase the land it is possible eminent domain will be used to take the land for the project. At this point the future MLS team is still unnamed and there has been no announcement about a possible name for the square shaped stadium. The project is expected to cost $350-400 million to build the 22,500 seat stadium, practice facilities and team offices. The area for the practice fields can be seen to the right of the photo south of Market Street. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Proposed St. Louis Major League Soccer stadium site
The proposed site for a Major League Soccer stadium as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 that will be used by the St. Louis team that was just awarded an expansion franchise. Olive Street can be seen to the left, and the on ramps and exit ramps for Highway 40 (Interstate 64) can be seen from the center of the frame to the right. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
St. Louis soccer fans celebrate during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where owners of the newly announced MLS expansion team in St. Louis toasted fans and thanked them for their support on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Earlier Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber officially announced St. Louis will be the 28th team added to the growing professional soccer league. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
MLS announces St. Louis as next expansion team
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, the new owners of the St. Louis MLS expansion team, center, and St. Louis soccer hero Taylor Twellman, right, celebrate with St. Louis soccer fans during a gathering at the Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery where the fans were thanked and toasted for their support on Tuesday.
St. Louis ownership group lands MLS expansion slot
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber stands with Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, in March 2019. Betz is part of the ownership group bringing an MLS team to St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson •
Carolyn Kindle Betz
Carolyn Kindle Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, is part of the ownership group seeking to bring an MLS team to St. Louis photographed at the Four Seasons in St. Louis on Monday, March 11, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
Proposed site for soccer stadium in St. Louis
The land in the center of the photo that is currently occupied by an interstate on ramp and off ramp is the proposed site for a $200 million, 20,000 seat Major League Soccer stadium that would be built west of Union Station in downtown St. Louis as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
St. Louis soccer stadium wins approval by aldermanic committee
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed (left) high fives Carolyn Kindle Betz after a proposed soccer stadium in St. Louis was approved by unanimous vote of a aldermanic committee on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Betz, senior vice president and executive director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, will be part of the ownership group of the new soccer team if Major League Soccer choses to award St. Louis a team. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
St. Louis soccer stadium wins approval by aldermanic committee
Bob Delany(right) and other soccer supporters packed a hearing room at City Hall for an aldermanic committee meeting about a proposed MLS stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
St. Louis' bid for MLS soccer team still alive
Aldermen Jack Coatar talks to Aldermen Stephen Conway as other aldermen debate a bill to partially fund an MLS soccer stadium in St. Louis during the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The Ways and Means Committee originally voted down the funding proposal making it unlikely efforts to bring an MLS team to St. Louis will happen in this current round of MLS expansion. But the funding bill was brought back before the committee with changes in the language that generated support to pass the bill out of committee. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
MLS soccer stadium rally at Ballpark Village
Soccer supporters stretch out #MLS2STL scarfs and cheer during a rally at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Monday, March 27, 2017. The rally was held to build support before next Tuesday's election where St. Louis city voters are being asked to approve partial funding for a new soccer stadium. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
St. Louis' bid for MLS soccer team suffers possible fatal blow
Alderman Christine Ingrassia relaxes in relief after her bill to help fund an MLS soccer stadium in St. Louis passed the Aldermanic Ways and Means Committee on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The Ways and Means Committee originally voted down the funding proposal making it unlikely efforts to bring an MLS team to St. Louis will happen in this current round of MLS expansion. But the funding bill was brought back before the committee with changes in the language that generated support to pass it out of committee. Photo by David Carson,
David Carson
MetroLink and Stadium funding bills perfected
Aldermen Jack Coatar (left), Christine Ingrassia (center) and Shane Cohn talk after separate funding bills for MetroLink and a proposed MLS soccer stadium were perfected by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (David Carson,
