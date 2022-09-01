Centene Stadium will host first soccer game on Sept. 18

Centene Stadium, the newest addition to the St. Louis sports scene, will open its doors for its first game on Sept. 18 for a match featuring City2, the developmental squad for the stadium’s primary tenant, Major League Soccer expansion team St. Louis City SC.

With the finishing touches still being put on the stadium on Market Street near Union Station, only the lower bowl will be used for the 6 p.m. MLS Next Pro game against Sporting Kansas City II, and only St. Louis City SC season ticket holders for next season can purchase tickets.

"Very excited of course," City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "It’s a beautiful stadium, great arena. Having the opportunity to play in a stadium like this, to be able to provide I'll call it an early preview to our fans, it's definitely an honor, not just for us the staff, but for the players. We all want to show as a club our appreciation to ownership for their support and giving us an opportunity to play our final game of the regular season in the brand new stadium."

The game could be the first of several prior to City's MLS debut in 2023. Though the first game at Centene is the final game of the regular season for City2, there could be as many as three more games at Centene this season. City2 has the best record in MLS Next Pro, and if the team can finish in that spot, it would have home-field advantage for all three rounds of the Next Pro postseason.

City2, which had been training in Maryland Heights and Earth City, began using the practice fields on the south side of Market and the training center on Tuesday. St. Louis City’s under-21 team will play its first home game this weekend in Maryland Heights but then move its games to the practice fields at Centene.

The $250 million-plus, 22,500-seat stadium project began work late in 2019 and continued work through the COVID pandemic. The original target completion date was March 2022, but Major League Soccer’s decision to push the team’s debut back to 2023 gave them more time to complete the process.

City2 has split its first season between St. Louis University and Southern Illinois Edwardsville, but the site of the final game of the regular season had been left blank since the schedule was released with the hope always that the stadium would be ready in time to host the game.

The stadium campus includes the stadium to the north of Market and three two practice fields — two grass, one artificial turf — south of Market, connected by a tunnel under the street. Team offices and training facilities, as well as a team store, are south of Market. The team offices are not yet completed.

Even with the lower bowl holding only about 11,000, the game should set an attendance record for the MLS Next Pro development league, currently held by City for its opening game at SLU’s Hermann Stadium.

City2 can secure a first-round home playoff game with a win on Saturday at Houston, and a win the following week would lock up the Western Conference championship and a potential second home game.

The new stadium was an essential component of St. Louis’ MLS effort, especially with no suitable outdoor grass facility available as a temporary venue. That the stadium will be ready in time for City’s first game in February or March of next year is uncommon in MLS. Minnesota played its first two seasons in the University of Minnesota’s football stadium before its stadium was completed. Nashville played its first two seasons in the city’s NFL stadium and then its first eight games this season on the road while waiting for Geodis Stadium to be finished.