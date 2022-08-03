City 2 defender Kyle Hiebert earns contract with St. Louis City for next season

St. Louis City SC has added a second player from its City2 developmental squad to the main team for its inaugural season, signing defender Kyle Hiebert to a contract for 2023.

Hiebert joins fellow defender Josh Yaro as players who have been all season on City’s MLS Next Pro developmental team who have signed first-team contracts for next season. Hiebert is the first player from City2 to play his way onto the main roster for next season; Yaro was signed to play for City next season before he began playing for City2.

Hiebert signed a two-year contract with an option for the 2025 season.

Hiebert has been an indispensable member of City2’s backline, and until he came out of the game Saturday at Tacoma with five minutes to play, he had been on the field for every minute of every City2 game this season. Twice this season the team had to play a midweek game between two weekend games, and while City2 coach John Hackworth would rest players to keep them fresh, Hiebert was the one player on the team who was out there for every minute.

“It’s insane how he takes care of his body,” said City2 forward Josh Dolling, who also played with Hiebert at Missouri State. “The kid is the perfect pro with everything he does to prepare himself for this game.”

Hiebert is originally from La Salle, Manitoba and started at Missouri State in 2015, and because of redshirts and COVID extensions played their through 2021. He was named Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year three times and was a finalist for the Hermann Trophy as the top collegiate soccer player twice.

City has nine players under contract for next season: goalie Roman Burki; defenders Hiebert, Yaro, Joakim Nilsson and Selmir Pidro; midfielders Tomas Ostrak, Isak Jensen and Eduard Lowen and forward Klauss.

City2 plays Chicago on Saturday at Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the next-to-last home game of the regular season.