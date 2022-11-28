City SC adds more experience, signs veteran defender Jake Nerwinski

St. Louis City SC added another defender with extensive Major League Soccer experience on Monday, signing free agent right back Jake Nerwinski to a two-year contract with an option for 2025.

Nerwinski has appeared in 141 MLS regular-season games, which at present is the second-most for anyone on the roster, behind fellow defender Tim Parker, who has been in 217. And some of those came together: Parker and Nerwinski played alongside each other with Vancouver in 2017. At 28, Nerwinski is the third oldest field player for City, behind Parker (29) and Joakim Nilsson (28), another defender.

“The addition of Jake not only bolsters our back line,” said City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel, currently in Qatar for the World Cup, via a team statement, “it gives our team another experienced player to help navigate the long season for our younger players.”

Nerwinski has played six seasons in MLS, all with Vancouver, since being chosen seventh by the Whitecaps in the 2017 SuperDraft. A native of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, he played four seasons of college soccer at Connecticut. He has four goals and six assists in MLS play.

The signing gives City 21 players under contract for its first season and addresses an area of need at right back. MLS rosters consist of up to 30 players, with 20 on a senior roster that count against the salary and 10 more on a supplemental roster who don’t. Based on Nerwinski’s salary of $280,000 last season, he would be at least the 11th player on the senior roster.

Last season, Nerwinski was part of a Vancouver backline that had six shutouts in MLS play and also helped the team win the Canadian Championship (a separate competition among the country's professional teams), which qualified it for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Next up on the MLS offseason calendar is the league’s college showcase, from Dec. 8-12, in Cary, N.C., its version of the NFL scouting combine. The MLS SuperDraft is Wednesday, Dec. 21, with City SC having the first pick in each round.