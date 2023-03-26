For a team that doesn’t have a very long history, St. Louis City SC sure seems to make a lot of it.

As it usually does, City SC hit a few milestones on Saturday in a 4-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah. The win, of course, is what the team always does. City SC is 5-0, extending its own record for best start by an expansion team and closing in on the record for the best start by any team, which is seven. Klauss scored twice and goalie Roman Burki made a big save just before halftime to keep the game tied and set the table for four second-half goals by City SC.

There are a few other things the team did which puts them in select groups of teams, but the biggest accomplishment continues to be this: With every win, City SC strengthens the case that it is for real, that it is not just a good MLS expansion team but a good MLS team, no modifier needed. There is no evidence to date that this is a team that’s going to disappear when a clock somewhere strikes midnight.

“It's memorable,” said striker Niko Gioacchini, who started the scoring for the team early in the second half. “It's something that I think every player will remember for the rest of their lives. You know, I don't think it happens. It hasn't happened yet. Five wins from an expansion team, even five wins in a row in the league, is, even for teams that have been here for a while, not easy, as you can see in past seasons.

“We have a group of guys who are willing to work together, who are humble and just are relentless, we have that mentality. The coach has given us that confidence to follow what he does and we do and it comes with that result so it gives us even more motivation to continue. When you have a team, when you have 20 plus boys who understand each other, and don't fight each other and give each other the best of themselves on and off the pitch. It really does make a difference on Saturday nights. And it's something that we're going to keep doing and keep working towards. The season is so long, so 5-0 is great, but we're on to the next game already."

Since the league stopped settling regular-season ties prior to the 2000 season, only one team, Sporting Kansas City in 2012, has started the season with five consecutive wins. (SKC would go on to start 7-0 that season.) City SC is tied for the most goals after five games, 15, ever; its goal difference of 11 is the best of any team after 15 games. City SC is only the sixth team to have scored multiple goals in its first five games of a season.

In the present, where City SC prefers to live, the club is the only perfect team left in the league, the only team to have gotten the maximum points out of its first five games.

“I told the boys before the game, I don't care about history,” said City SC coach Bradley Carnell. “I care in our story. So, for sure we’re humble, but there is a bit of swagger about this group, too. They know the challenge. They know the task. Some of them have league experience. Some of them don't. But each and every single one of them brings something to the table. And it's my job to manage them. … But I think you can see — we work for each other, and it's a special group because you can see in the 90th minute when we're trying to keep Roman’s clean sheet clean. We want to hold the zero column, and we want to reward Roman with that because we know he's a goalkeeper worthy of that and the performance that he gave out tonight. You can see everyone from the first to the 90th minute fought for him.”

If there’s one thing City SC does is spread the wealth. Rasmus Alm scored the team’s fourth goal for the first of his MLS career, which brought the number of players to score for City SC to eight. Eduard Lowen picked up his fourth assist, which ties him for the league lead, and the two goals by Klauss gave him five on the season and when you add in his one assist, he’s only the sixth player in the past 20 years to be involved in a goal in each of his first five MLS matches.

The turning point in the game, however, didn’t involve the team’s offense. Burki hasn’t faced a whole of shots this season, but when challenged in the closing seconds of the first half, he did what he has often done. RSL’s Brayan Vera positioned himself for a good chance in the box and Burki dived to his right to block the shot, and his defense then cleared the ball.

“It was definitely an important moment,” Burki said, “because I had the feeling that we struggled a little bit with our game, not only defensive wise also offensively. It felt like we had no solutions, no real chances and they played better. I'm happy that I was able to help my team at this time and after in the second half, we did way better than in the first half.”

Burki’s save came just seconds before the halftime whistle and Gioacchini’s goal came less than 90 seconds into the second half, so in less than two minutes of game time, the game turned completely.

“We were able to keep that score 0-0 In the first half,” Gioacchini said. “Although we struggled, I think that was a good thing to be able to keep that coming into the second half because 1-0 down is a little harder to come back to. Roman makes a legendary save and keeps us in the game. And then we come into the second half with a small tactical change, and our same heart and relentless mentality. First goal, good cross. I happen to make a good run, the ball came to my feet and I have a good finish and then we're able to score two, three, four goals after that so it's a great team effort in the second half.”

Carnell moved Gioacchini back a little bit in second half and also had the team press higher on the field, and it paid off. Klauss got his two goals, first on a half volley on a ball into the box from John Nelson, who for the second week in a row made an excellent pass that led to a goal but didn’t get an assist because a defensive player touched the ball before it got to its target. Six minutes after his first goal, he got his second on another back pass that went straight to him and sprung him for a breakaway.