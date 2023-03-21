Kyle Hiebert, who went undrafted out of Missouri State but has seen his career take off with St. Louis City SC, has been called in to play for the Canadian national team for the first time.

Hiebert was a late addition to Canada’s roster for two CONCACAF Nations League matches, at Curacao in the Caribbean on Saturday and then against Honduras in Toronto on March 28. The callup means Hiebert will miss City SC’s match with Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Camp for the Canadian matches opened in Florida on Monday.

Hiebert’s absence could further test City SC’s depth at the center back position. The team is without Joakim Nilsson, who was expected to anchor the backline, until at least May because of knee surgery. On Saturday, the team was without starting center back and vice captain Tim Parker because of a groin injury, which left Hiebert playing alongside Lucas Bartlett, who came into the team on a trial basis and had signed only the week before.

City SC resumes practice on Tuesday, where Parker’s situation where will be clearer. Coach Bradley Carnell said he was trying on Saturday to get ready for the game but couldn’t quite get to where he needed to be. If Parker is still out, the team would be looking at either Josh Yaro, the starting centerback on City2 last season, or Jonathan Bell, who the team took in the expansion draft but has been rehabbing off-season hernia surgery. He’s been training with the team, but getting in games only with City2.

Meanwhile, midfielder Njabulo Blom, who had been called in by South Africa despite being sick, has been replaced on his homeland’s roster for its upcoming matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tournament.