For about the first hour on Saturday night, St. Louis City SC hung in against one of Major League Soccer’s premier teams, the Seattle Sounders. But once Seattle broke through and scored, it all came apart very quickly for City SC.

Seattle scored three times in the final 25 minutes of the game on its way to a 3-0 win at Lumen Field in Seattle, handing City SC its first loss on the road, its worst loss of the season and its second loss in a row. It was the most goals City SC had allowed and, for the second week in a row, the team didn't score anyway. In a showdown of the two teams atop the Western Conference standings, who was the better team was clear.

“I felt that we lost our way a little bit in our principles,” said City SC coach Bradley Carnell. “When that starts to get away from us, we know we don't rely on one player, we rely on the team to function because we know that we have to be a lot more connected. We know we have to be a lot more compact. And when players don't start applying those principles or being true to them, then spaces and gaps appear.

“It’s a great learning moment for us to see how when you go away from home, and if you don't stick to your principles and play against teams like this, that's the result.”

The shutouts are all the more noticeable after the team scored 15 goals in the first five games. Now, they're at 15 goals through seven games.

“I think our game with the ball was not very good enough today,” said goalie and captain Roman Burki. “We had a lot of room sometimes with the ball, but with bad passes or not good quality passes, we put ourselves in difficult situations. We had one chance and that was basically it.”

And while the result vaulted Seattle into the top spot in the Western Conference at City SC's expense, even after consecutive losses, City SC is in second place in the West and fourth overall.

City SC is now 0-2 in a tough three-game set of games, which started with a 1-0 loss at home to Minnesota and which will be capped by a game at home on Saturday against Cincinnati, which happens to have the best record in MLS now and is one of only two teams left that has yet to lose.

City SC stayed with the Sounders in a scoreless first half, but Seattle started to assert itself more at the start of the second half and soon broke the game open. A well-struck ball by Josh Atencio from about 25 yards in the 65th minute was unstoppable for Burki and made it 1-0, and six minutes later, it was 2-0 when Raul Ruidiaz converted a cross that Burki couldn’t get his hands on and Lucas Bartlett couldn’t get his foot on. The scoring was capped in the 89th minute when City SC defender Jake Nerwinski deflected a Seattle corner kick into his own net.

“Once they scored,” said defender John Nelson, “we kind of put our heads down a bit, we weren’t playing, we weren’t clean on the ball, so everything was just a bit off. With our press, we weren’t exactly there and obviously when they got the second goal, it’s tough to come back with that.”

“I thought 65 minutes long was an excellent performance from us and we get derailed, unhinged from a world class goal with Atencio,” Carnell said. “We try and make a play, we might try make a push and for the last 20, 25 minutes went away a little bit from our principles, of which we have to find ways to stay in the game. We have to find ways to fight through and suffer together and find solutions.”

City SC went with a different formation, going with a five-man backline, with Bartlett joining Tim Parker and Kyle Hiebert to give them three center backs, which it was hoped would help blunt Seattle’s dangerous attack. While City SC kept the league’s leading scorer, Jordan Morris, off the board, it couldn’t do the same for Seattle as a whole. It was the first time this season City SC had tried five in the back.

Burki thought that might have been part of the problem, the formation change causing everyone to think too much.

“We have a system that we played that we haven’t really played before,” he said. “It was not easy for everyone to play and not think too much. We saw that in our pressing. All the time, compact pressing and not all the way out like what made us look good until now in the season. We need to work on that again to be confident in the press all out, go through and be the guys who put the opponent under pressure so they make the mistake and not us."

Even if the game at Seattle was going to be one of the least likely games for them to win all season, a two-game losing streak will get anyone’s attention.

“We don't take this loss lightly,” Carnell said. “There’s a lot of good things to look at and a lot of poor things to look at. I’m excited to see now our response, excited to see how the boys take information, excited how we stay together as a group and get through this. I mean, yeah, it's unfortunate, and we move on and tomorrow's a new day.”

“I think we need a break,” Burki said. “We need a good sleep, maybe spend some time with family. We have to go into the week 100 percent focused. Maybe stay at home a little bit more than go out for dinner, just think about everything. We are professionals. I don’t want to feel that we play against good teams and we lose all of these games. We played against Minnesota, which was unbeaten until today, but I think we were the better team, that’s just how football goes sometimes. We played Seattle, Seattle was the better team in my opinion.

“Then we are going to play Cincinnati which is also unbeaten. We need to step up, we need to bring the energy back, we need to bring the whole concentration, maybe be a little bit more humble and not happy. Be happy when you come but look what you can do better each day in training. Not just say today it was good, I’m happy, look what you can do better, even if you think you had a good day, you can always find things you can be better at.”

There was one injury concern in the game. Defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom left the game in the second half, 14 minutes after coming on as a sub, because of what looked like a groin injury. Carnell had no specifics on the injury after the game.