St. Louis City SC was facing another tricky stretch of the season with three games in eight days, all on the road.

And then they didn’t get to finish the first one.

Lightning storms in the Frisco, Texas, area, stopped City SC’s match in the 50th minute with the score tied 0-0 on Saturday night and after almost a two-hour delay with more storms coming, the game was postponed and will be finished a later date, resuming from the point where the match was halted with the same players on the field. The team returned to St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The postponement adds an interesting wrinkle to City SC’s hectic week. With the team’s first unit playing only 50 minutes, it would be much easier for coach Bradley Carnell to use some of them in Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against Chicago, and still be able to use them in the MLS match against Chicago on Saturday.

Play was suspended at 8:52 p.m. by lightning, and postponed at 10:40, with at least another hour of thunderstorms forecast for the Frisco area.

It’s the second time this season City SC has had a lengthy delay in a match. A home game with Cincinnati on April 15 was delayed two hours and 10 minutes by thunderstorms and tornado warnings but was eventually started and finished at 11:41. That delay turned out to be no problem for City SC, which beat Cincinnati 5-1. The game Saturday might not have been able to restart until close to midnight.

If the postponement gives them a breather now, the team will pay for it later when it has to make a trip to Dallas, almost certainly in the middle of some week, to play the final 40 minutes of the game. An announcement of the new date may have to wait until after Wednesday, when Dallas plays its first U.S. Open Cup match. If both City SC and Dallas lose in the Open Cup, it would open up some midweek games down the line. City SC also has to reschedule an upcoming game with LAFC because of a conflict with the CONCACAF Champions League final.

While the game saw no goals before it was halted, it did see a yellow card to City SC defender Tim Parker, which means he will miss City SC’s game Saturday at Chicago. Players who pick up five yellow cards are fined $250 and have to serve a one-game suspension. Even though the game was not finished, the yellow card still goes immediately on Parker’s record, meaning he will miss the team’s next MLS match, on Saturday. He is be eligible for the Open Cup match Tuesday because it’s a separate competition.

Whenever the match resumes, it will be with the same 11 players on the field for each team. If for some reason one of those players is now injured or is no longer with the team, he can be replaced only by a player who was on the game roster for that day. If a player who was on the bench is no longer available, he could be replaced by any player who was on the active roster at the time. So, for instance, Klauss or Ramsus Alm, who both missed Saturday's game because of injury, could be added to the substitute list if there was an open spot. Meanwhile, Paul Arriola, the captain of Dallas who left the game in the 21st minute with a leg injury, can not return to the lineup if he’s healthy when the game is resumed.

Despite not playing a game, City SC remained in second place in the Western Conference after LAFC lost for the first time this season.

Coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Portland, City SC was looking to get back in gear after going 1-3-1 in April. The offense still looks a little lost without the presence of Klauss, who should be back for the Chicago game on Saturday.

City SC’s best stretch of the game turned out to be the last five minutes. City SC put some good chances together in the five minutes of the second half that got played, including a ball played into the box by John Nelson that striker Nicholas Gioacchini couldn’t get to. That was a recurring theme of the first 50 minutes of the game, as City SC’s chances went for naught.

Not only did neither team score in the first half, neither team had much in the way of chances. Dallas may have had the best on a dangerous-looking ball crossed into the box by Jesus Jimenez that looked to be headed for Jader Obrian, only for City SC’s Jake Nerwinski to come in at the final instant and head the ball away.

City SC’s best opportunities didn’t end in shots. A steal by Eduard Lowen just as stoppage time began led to City SC getting the ball into the Dallas box, where it worked the ball around looking for a shot, though with more purpose than its passing in similar situations last week, only to have Lowen lose the ball as he tried to get in position to finally shoot. In the final minute of the half, Lowen sent a dangerous ball into the box on a free kick, but no one on City SC could make a run to get anywhere near it as the ball bounced harmlessly through the goal box. Lowen expressed his displeasure with his teammates for wasting the chance.

Coach Bradley Carnell made three changes to his starting roster, one by necessity and two by choice.

Entering the lineup were Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak. Against Portland, City SC’s offense didn’t really click until Pompeu and Ostrak came on as subs, Ostrak in the 55th minute, Pompeu in the 67th. It was the first start in an MLS game for Pompeu (he started the Open Cup game), who got his first MLS goal in the Portland game. Ostrak had started four of the first six games but since had come off the bench.

Alm, who hadn't practiced as of Thursday, was not on the game-day roster. Alm had been feeling pain in his hip flexors, which was limiting his ability to sprint, and thereby limiting his effectiveness. It was the third game Alm has missed to injury; he missed two earlier games after taking a knock to his knee against Real Salt Lake.

For the first time this season, Kyle Hiebert didn’t start a game he was eligible for. He missed the Real Salt Lake game while he was on duty with the Canadian national team and he was held out of the Open Cup match with Union Omaha. Also not starting was Jared Stroud, who had started nine of the first 10 games. But by not starting in this game, both likely will be available to start in the Open Cup match Tuesday at Chicago. Hiebert’s spot was taken by Lucas Bartlett, who was drafted by Dallas but never got in a game last season and was let go, joining City SC as a free agent.

Back on the game-day roster was midfielder Njabulo Blom, who had been out since hurting his groin April 8 in a 3-0 loss at Seattle. The initial diagnosis was that Blom would be out 5-6 weeks, but he made it back in four.