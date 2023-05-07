For the second time in three weeks, St. Louis City SC was facing a tricky stretch of its schedule with three games in eight days, only this time with the complication of them all being on the road.

But coach Bradley Carnell figured it wouldn't be a big deal because the road games were not all the far away: one game in Dallas and two in Chicago. In all cases, they should be able to get home at a reasonable hour after the game.

"It's not like you're flying to Vancouver and Montreal," he said last week. "You know what I mean? Dallas is not too far away. And Chicago is just a quick flight."

Turns out City SC had another wee hour arrival in St. Louis, and the team didn't even finish its game.

Lightning storms in the Frisco, Texas, area, stopped City SC’s match in the 50th minute with the score tied 0-0 on Saturday night and after almost a two-hour delay with more storms coming, the game was suspended and will be finished a later date, resuming from the point at which the match was halted with the same players on the field. The weather also delayed the team from getting home. The team's charter flight didn't take off until 12:47 a.m., getting them back to St. Louis just before 2 a.m.

The development adds an interesting wrinkle to City SC’s hectic week. With the team’s first unit playing only 50 minutes, it would be much easier for Carnell to use some of them in Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup match against Chicago, and still be able to use them in the MLS match against Chicago on Saturday.

Play was suspended at 8:52 p.m. by lightning, and postponed at 10:40, with at least another hour of thunderstorms forecast for the Frisco area.

It’s the second time this season City SC has had a lengthy delay because of the weather. The home game with Cincinnati on April 15 was delayed two hours and 10 minutes by thunderstorms and tornado warnings but eventually started, finishing at 11:41 p.m. That delay turned out to be no problem for City SC, which won 5-1. The game Saturday might not have been able to restart until after midnight.

If the suspension gives City SC a breather now, the team will pay for it later when it has to make a trip to Dallas, almost certainly in the middle of some week, to play the final 40 minutes of the game. City SC has two games right now without a home on the schedule. It also has to reschedule an upcoming game with LAFC because of a conflict with the California team reaching the CONCACAF Champions League final.

While the Dallas game is unfinished one thing is a done deal: City SC defender Tim Parker got a yellow card two minutes into the second half, his fifth of the season, which means he will miss City SC’s game Saturday at Chicago. Players who pick up five yellow cards are fined $250 and have to serve a one-game suspension. Even though the game was not finished, under MLS rules the yellow card goes immediately on Parker’s record. That means he will miss the team’s next MLS match, on Saturday. He is eligible for the Open Cup match Tuesday because it’s a separate competition.

Whenever the match with Dallas resumes, it will be with the same 11 players on the field for each team. If for some reason one of those players is injured or is no longer with the team when the match is restarted, he can be replaced only by a player who was on the game roster for that day. If a player who was on the bench no longer is available, he can be replaced by any player who was on the active roster at the time.

So, for instance, Klauss or Ramsus Alm, who both missed Saturday's game because of injury, could be added to the substitute list if there is an open spot. Meanwhile, Paul Arriola, the captain of Dallas who left the game in the 21st minute with a leg injury, can not return to the lineup if he’s healthy when the game is resumed.

Despite technically not playing a game, City SC remained in second place in the Western Conference after LAFC lost for the first time this season.

Coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Portland, City SC was looking to get back in gear after going 1-3-1 in April. The offense still looks a little lost without Klauss, who should be back for the game on Saturday.

City SC’s best stretch of the game turned out to be the last five minutes. City SC put some good chances together in the five minutes of the second half that got played, including a ball played into the box by John Nelson that striker Nicholas Gioacchini couldn’t get to. That was a recurring theme of the first 50 minutes of the game, as City SC’s chances went for naught.

Not only did neither team score in the first half, neither team had much in the way of chances. Dallas might have had the best on a dangerous-looking ball crossed into the box by Jesus Jimenez that looked to be headed for Jader Obrian, only for City SC’s Jake Nerwinski to come in at the final instant and head the ball away.

City SC’s best opportunities didn’t end in shots.

A steal by Eduard Lowen just as stoppage time began led to City SC getting the ball into the Dallas box, where it worked the ball around looking for a shot, though with more purpose than its passing in similar situations last week, only to have Lowen lose the ball as he tried to get in position to finally shoot. In the final minute of the half, Lowen sent a dangerous ball into the box on a free kick, but no one on City SC could make a run to get anywhere near it as the ball bounced harmlessly through the goal box.

Lowen expressed his displeasure with his teammates for wasting the chance.