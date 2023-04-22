Goalie Roman Burki made save after save to buy St. Louis City SC some time, and very nearly got the team a win, but a tough night for the team’s defense finally caught up with it and a stoppage time goal for the Colorado Rapids left the teams with a 1-1 tie at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday night.

It’s the first tie for City SC and the point the team got was almost entirely the product of Burki’s big night. He made a season-high 12 saves, seven in the first half, as City SC started a run of three games in eight days with a tie. City SC will be back on the field on Tuesday night at CityPark for a game in the U.S. Open Cup.

City SC improved to 6-2-1 on the season, but the league’s best offense found trouble establishing possession and creating scoring chances.

Klauss, City SC’s leading scorer, left the game in the 60th minute with a right leg injury.

City SC’s first good chance came in the 55th minute, when Rasmus Alm made a run down the right side. His shot was blocked but he got the ball back and crossed it to Jared Stroud at the left post, who on the run took the shot with his right foot and with an open net to shoot at put it into the outside netting. Stroud’s exasperation was apparent.

Two minutes later, the roles were reversed. Stroud came down the left and crossed the ball in to Alm, who one-timed it just before it hit the ground and into the net to give City SC the lead.

It’s the third straight game for Alm that he was responsible for a goal. He scored against Real Salt Lake, then missed two games with a knee injury. He took a shot that caromed into the net off the post and the Cincinnati goalie that went down as an own goal last week.

Shortly after play resumed, Klauss took a seat on the grass near midfield in pain. Trainers were looking at his right knee or thigh and the team’s leading scorer came out of the game, with Tomas Ostrak coming in. At the same time, City SC brought in Celio Pompeu for Stroud.

Colorado could have had several goals, and didn’t get one until the 92nd minute when Michael Barrios made a well-timed run to get behind the City SC defense and score from about 10 yards.

Colorado repeatedly challenged City SC with through balls and runs in the first half, which led to lots of offsides – four – and lots of shots – 11 – with City SC goalie Roman Burki having to make seven saves in the opening 45 minutes. Meanwhile, City SC wasn’t doing much with the ball at all, with just two shots, only one on target, and 0.1 expected goals. When City SC got the ball deep, it seldom could keep possession to get anything going.

Coach Bradley Carnell sent out his ninth different starting lineup in nine games, this time giving Akil Watts his first MLS start and sitting Indiana Vassilev to start the game, but he inserted Vassilev for Watts at halftime. Defender Jonathan Bell made the game-day roster for the first time this season.

Some roster juggling seemed inevitable with City SC having a U.S. Open Cup match at CityPark on Tuesday and any player who was in the starting lineup on Saturday is unlikely to be available on Tuesday.