St. Louis City SC just keeps on rolling, as the team remained undefeated after three games with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night in Portland, Ore.

Kyle Hiebert headed a free kick from Eduard Lowen in to the net in the 75th minute as City SC rallied from a 1-0 deficit for the win. Jared Stroud had the other goal for City SC, scoring just before halftime to tie the game. Only one expansion team in MLS history, Seattle in 2009, had started 3-0. No expansion team has ever started 4-0. City SC is at home on Saturday against San Jose at 7:30 p.m.

Portland took the lead three minutes in when centerback Zac McGraw headed in a corner kick. The early stages favored Portland, and City SC had only one shot in the first 34 minutes, a free kick by Indiana Vassilev that was wide of the net.

For the third time in as many games, City SC fell behind and got even. One minute into first-half stoppage time, Jake Nerwinski brought the ball up the right side and passed to midfielder Rasmus Alm, who took the ball to the end line and then crossed it into the box. Striker Klauss couldn’t get good contact on the cross but deflected the ball to Stroud, who from 10 yards out knocked it in for his second goal of the season.

Miguel Perez, City SC’s 17-year-old from St. Louis, made his first MLS start, stepping in for defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom, who had been sick earlier in the week and wasn’t on the game-day roster. Perez was substituted out in the 66th minute.