The theme for practice for St. Louis City SC this week was "compete." Every practice was a competition, every drill had a winner and a loser, as the team got ready for its game Saturday against FC Dallas in Frisco, Texas.

When coach Bradley Carnell looked at his team’s 2-1 loss to Portland at home last Saturday, a game which saw one of the team's meekest offensive performances of the season, he saw some tactical concerns to be addressed, but mostly he saw competition issues. The team wasn’t working hard enough. Portland took a strategy that others figure to follow, falling back, not trying to play through City SC’s press, and it took the energy out of the City SC. Unable to attack with its press, City SC lost the ability to attack in general.

“We have a good enough team to break teams down,” Carnell said. “We’ve shown that: 22 goals, we lead the league in goals. … Just the competitiveness factor in that game. We didn’t win duels, we didn’t win the battles. They shoved us off the ball, they bullied us. And that’s what we were doing to teams, so for me, it’s a little bit of a good wake up call, just to really crank the principles again, one more time and even if you can’t press, you can still apply pressure from different areas.”

So to instill that, the team went at it in practice.

“(The level) was up,” said striker Nicholas Gioacchini. “I was happy. I'm proud of the group, really am. Completely different than the last week. We had a couple of scuffles, couple pushes, some yelling at each other which is natural and very important for the game. Keep everyone on their toes and the adrenaline rushing so it was good. I was very happy with everyone.” (One of those incidents involved Gioacchini.)

“I don't think last week was as intense as this week,” said defender John Nelson, who was drafted by and played three seasons with Dallas. “Brad did a good job saying before this week started, we need to be more intense. Not even the principles just more aggressive, more intense in this week. Guys were getting into it. That's natural, that's good because we care. There are challenges, there was chippiness, it was really good to see and it will for sure translate into Saturday.”

City SC managed just seven shots, a season low, against Portland and only one of them was on target. Many times City SC got near the goal, but then made one too many passes and the chance was gone.

“It's not just one player or two players,” said Gioacchini, who had no shots in the game. “It's a group effort. And I felt like we were too laissez-faire about our attitude going forward. We were too light. We weren't determined enough. Determination was lacking and that has a lot to do with getting into the final third and creating chances. How badly do you want it?”

After going 5-0 start the season, the team went 1-3-1 in MLS play in April, including two losses at home and two shutouts. But while some see this as a sign that City SC is starting to look like a typical expansion team, the team remains confident in its ability – if penalty kick calls don’t go against City SC in the Minnesota and Portland games, different outcomes are possible – and, while acknowledging they need to play better than they did against Portland, they also feel that ups and downs happen in a season and this is nothing out of the ordinary.

“I don't know if we can speak about a skid,” Carnell said. “We already have six wins, and people didn't think we'd get past three or four. So, we're here where we are, and we've created this beast ourselves and we have to now manage that. We have to enjoy that sort of confidence about the group. We have to get over it ourselves because we're the only ones here on the training field, and we're the only ones who know internally, behind those four walls, what we want to achieve and where we want to take this journey. So, it needs a collective effort, and we know the power of sticking together and the power of working together and the power of training together in the right ways, in our principles. We can see what's achievable. And now it's just a small reset, but to speak about any massive problems would be very premature in my opinion.”

“Everyone loses games, everyone has games where they’re not as good as the previous one and has games where they're better than the last five,” Gioacchini said. “At the end of the day, it is what it is. It's part of learning. It's life. … Are we a failure because we've lost the three games and two were at home? You can't progress and can't get better if you don't fail. So we failed three games, and we're making sure that's not going to happen again.”

It also hasn’t helped City SC that it likely will be without striker Klauss, who is third in the league in scoring, for the second game in a row, and the team may be without midfielder Rasmus Alm, who is listed as questionable after not practicing this week after feeling some soreness in his hip flexor. Midfielder Njabulo Blom is close to coming back, but the U.S. Open Cup game vs. Chicago on Tuesday seems a more likely place for his return. City SC’s offense might have been at its most productive against Portland when Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu came on as subs. If Alm can’t go, both are candidates for more playing time.

Dallas is in fourth in the Western Conference, four points behind City SC and is undefeated in its past three games, 2-0-1.