City SC makes Caden Glover of Columbia, Ill., its first Homegrown player

St. Louis City SC is a young club, yet to play a game, and on Monday, it added a very young player.

The team signed forward Caden Glover, 15, to a five-year contract with the club that makes him the team’s first Homegrown player, a player who is from the area and came through the club's academy system. Glover is from Columbia, Illinois.

Having a Homegrown player, a player who is from the team’s area and played at least season in the club’s academy system, is more than just a point of pride in Major League Soccer. Prior to the creation of the program in 2008, players would have to go through one of the league’s allocation processes. Now, teams can sign their own qualified Homegrown players and they don’t take up a spot on their senior roster and don’t count against the salary cap.

Glover, who will turn 16 in March, was playing for City SC’s under-17 team, and played 22 minutes with City2 in one of its final regular-season games and suited up but didn’t play for the team’s first playoff game. He came on at halftime in City2’s game with Bayer Leverkusen that inaugurated CityPark, the team’s home. “Glover is 15 years old,” Pfannenstiel said after the game. “He looks like a big guy, but he's 15 years old.”

“That was a big ask, a big moment,” City2 coach John Hackworth said of Glover’s one MLS Next Pro appearance, “but I thought he did really well. I’m happy for him and that the St. Louis pipeline of traditionally having fantastic players is continuing. We're seeing that right in front of our eyes.”

At the national team level, Glover was called in to the U.S. under-15 team’s April camp and made three starts in the team’s four international friendlies. He came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in a game against Belgium. In the MLS Next Fest, a tournament for academy teams run by MLS, he had a goal and an assist in three matches with City’s under-17 squad.