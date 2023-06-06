A lot has changed since St. Louis City SC and FC Dallas kicked off their game on May 6.

At the time, City SC had just finished a month where it went 1-3-1, was shut out twice, and had scored seven goals, five of them in one game. After the team’s 5-0 start, it looked as though reality and the rest of the league had figured out City SC.

And then it started to rain.

After an almost two-hour wait that night in Frisco, Texas, the game was suspended, with the score tied 0-0 after 50 minutes of play. And when play resumes Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium, City SC has won three games in a row, by a combined score of 10-1, and is back on top of the MLS Western Conference standings.

Talk about good timing.

“It's an incredible opportunity for us obviously,” City SC defender Lucas Bartlett said. “We've got three wins in a row now, and it’s 0-0 with 40 minutes left in the game. We have everything to gain from this, a game that we're gonna be aggressive hopefully and really be on the front foot and kind of take it to them.”

In any case, it will be a weird day for City SC, which will fly to Dallas on Wednesday morning, play a game that will last 40 minutes, then fly back home. The energy expended on the field will be fairly comparable to what they would use on a normal Wednesday practice.

“A training day that gets points on the board,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “There's points to be had in 40 minutes.”

The game will start with 50:01 on the clock and, at least for City SC, the same 11 players on the field and the same nine players on the bench, though Carnell could make a substitution up to 90 minutes before the game, as long as the sub is from one of his original bench players. The on-field officiating crew will be the same, though there will be a different fourth official and a different assistant video assist referee.

The game will begin with Dallas making a goal kick, which was about to happen when thunderstorms rolled into the area around the stadium and didn’t leave back in May.

“I think it's very important to find the game moment of when the game switched off because the referees are going to start the game at the 50th minute at a goal kick for Dallas,” Carnell said. “So for us to be in the mindset of, it's a goal kick, we're on the front foot, we're in a pressing situation. So can we set the tone early on and dictate the pace of the game?”

“I think it's the same thing as starting a game on the right foot,” Bartlett said. “First tackle, first header, first moment in the game, we're gonna start with a goal kick, and hopefully we can really press them into a moment or they play big and we win the first tackle to set the tone for where we're going to be in this game.”

City SC has started well lately, with a goal in the first 20 minutes in each of its past three games. The race to the first goal is always key for City SC, and for both teams, it will be critical in such a short game.

“The secret to winning games is scoring first,” Carnell said. “It’s no secret, and we’ve gotten into a good routine and playing at the right end of the field and forcing mistakes, whether it’s penalties, free kicks and regular goals. We’re just trying to do what we know how to do.”

Dallas has had two players, Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget, get hurt in the meantime, so they’ll be replaced by players who were on the original sub list, but that won’t count against the team’s limit of five substitutes. Paul Arriola got hurt earlier in the game and was already subbed out when the rains came. When play resumes, three City SC players — Tim Parker, Tomás Ostrák and Nicholas Gioacchini — will have already earned yellow cards. Midfielder Rasmus Alm, who returned to City SC’s lineup Saturday, was hurt at the time the game started and wasn’t on the game-day roster, so he isn’t eligible to play.

With only 40 minutes to play, any substitutions will be made for strategy rather than stamina. There will be no need for anyone to hold anything back.

“I think with 40 minutes, it’s going to be pretty intense,” said left back John Nelson, who was still a regular in the City SC starting lineup when the game began. “We’re going to get after them. I think it’s going to be in our favor, too, I think because of our press and how we’re coming off our form right now. ... Forty minutes of us just sprinting after them, getting after them, putting the ball behind them is going to make it really difficult for them.”

With a relatively short flight ahead of them to Dallas, City SC is going to fly in the morning of the game and get out that night, putting them on the ground in Texas for less than 12 hours if all goes smoothly. City SC tried that tactic once before this season, flying into Chicago for an Open Cup game in May and losing 2-1.

“We learned something that we want to get in earlier,” Carnell said. “So (Wednesday) will be an earlier flight. We get there by 11 o’clock, have lunch, have a nice rest in the afternoon. So a 4 1/2-hour window where you can shut it down. I think that’s important. (In Chicago) we arrived, had lunch and it was already 2 o’clock and the guys had like 45 minutes to an hour to relax. That was bit jam-packed, so we did learn something.”