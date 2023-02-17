St. Louis City SC unveiled its road jerseys, the game the team will play its first match in on Feb. 25, with a light gray color and vertical stripes meant to symbolize the Gateway Arch.

The uniforms were displayed for the first time on Friday morning, eight days before the team plays its first game in Austin, Texas. The team earlier unveiled its red home jerseys, which will get their debut on March 4 at CityPark in the team’s home opener.

The road uniforms, dubbed the Spirit Kit by the team, are, according to the team, Arch Gray, in keeping with the theme used by the team in calling its main color City Red. The only red on the road jerseys is on the collar and the neck. It also has a small emblem on the front with 2023 inside an outline of CityPark, the team’s stadium.

For the fashion conscious, while the home jerseys have a straight, horizontal hem at the front, the road jerseys have a scoop front. Also, the road jerseys have a v-neck collar while the home jerseys are rounder.

“It’s a St. Louis thing,” said Matt Sebek, chief experience officer for City SC and part of the team that designed the jersey. “The away kit, with the modern vertical lines, it feels a little bit more like a lifestyle piece, so the hem at the bottom, it looked good with jeans or shorts. The home is meant to be more of an athletic piece, the road is more lifestyle for our fans.”

Major League Soccer teams update their jerseys every two years, home jerseys one year, road jerseys the next. Since the inaugural home jerseys will be used for two seasons, it means this road jersey will be used for only one season, which Sebek said put more pressure on his group.

“I think it put more pressure on our team knowing we had to get it right,” he said. “We wanted it to be a kit that was a modern classic, even beyond the first year, that always looked good and clean, but also, it’s our inaugural kit, it literally has it in the lower left corner. We wanted it to be the kit that felt special and timely.”

Like the home jersey, the most prominent thing is not the team name but sponsor Purina.