City SC will close Florida training camp with a scrimmage vs. Inter Miami on Saturday

St. Louis City SC will take on a Major League Soccer team for the second time on Saturday, holding a scrimmage against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 5 p.m. St. Louis time.

Rather than two 45-minute halves, the scrimmage will consist of three 40-minute periods, for a total of 120 minutes rather than the usual 90, giving both teams more chances to see more players and give them more minutes early in camp when no one is ready to play 90 minutes.

When City SC scrimmaged against Philadelphia on Monday, it used two separate sets of players, one in the first half and one in the second. With 120 minutes of soccer this time, coach Bradley Carnell said players would go 60 minutes.

“We’re going to treat it as two 60s more than likely to try and push the loads again,” he said. “Last time it was 45 against the Union, that’s always interesting, to get to 45 is usually OK, now to come out and go that extra 15, that’s another measuring stick, another little challenge, to push new thresholds more and more every day. I think that will be a different test for us, it will be more of a challenge in many other ways.”

Defender Jonathan Bell, who had been working out separately with the team as he recovered from sports hernia surgery, rejoined the full team on Thursday, though Carnell said he’s still not going 100 percent and that if he did get in the scrimmage, his time would be “very minimal.” Recently arrived midfielder Njabulo Blom won’t play as he works to get up to speed after a month off.

For the most part, Carnell said, the two groups will be different from the ones used against Philadelphia.

“I still think the group deserves a look with each other,” he said. “I don’t think I want to be delving too much into a solid back four or whatever, but within those groups that we are putting out, there will be two or three little relationships where you might be able to have something to work off of and to build on. But for now, everyone has to be connected on the same page and the rest will happen. There are so many games in the season with the Leagues Cup and the Open Cup, so there’s a lot of minutes for everybody so it’s about us coming together as a group, challenging individuals who might not get the sense they’re in the group or not in the group and how do they respond?

“So that’s part of me and the messaging now, how selfless can we be right now, and this for me is the big objective, being comfortable in uncomfortable situations and having open, honest conversations right now, because there’s a honeymoon phase, new team, new players, a lot of energy and now we start finding the relationships and it’s like a self-discovery, and when you have 28 players and there are 11 that can start on a given day, now it’s about how much can I invest in the team as opposed to how much can the team invest in me and I benefit. So we’re trying to change the way we think about things and still part of this brainwashing process that we’re trying to get through.”

The team will return to St. Louis after the scrimmage and train for a week in St. Louis (where it will be cold) before resuming training and playing three exhibition games in the Palm Springs, California, area.