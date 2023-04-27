The first meeting between St. Louis City SC and the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer was supposed to be May 13, but the draw for the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday changed that.

The day of that game won’t change, but there will be a game ahead of it because City SC was drawn to play the Fire in the round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup in a game that will be played on Tuesday, May 9.

The matches will be in two different venues. The Open Cup game will be played at the Fire's old stadium, SeatGeek Stadium (once upon a time Toyota Park) in suburban Bridgeview, Ill., which is where the Fire played its previous Open Cup match, a 3-0 win over third-division Chicago House. The May 13 match will be played at the team’s current home, Soldier Field, in downtown Chicago.

Chicago is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, with a 2-2-4 record and is 1-0-4 at Soldier Field.

City SC would have loved a home game since the team is on the road on either side of the Open Cup game. City SC plays in Dallas on Saturday, May 6 and will make a very quick turnaround, since the team will likely fly to Chicago on Monday for the Tuesday game. Then after coming home after the Tuesday night game, they'll fly back to Chicago on Friday for the Saturday game, which starts at noon.