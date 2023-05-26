Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It pretty much goes without saying that scoring first in a soccer game is vastly superior to not scoring first. If you’re up 1-0, it means the other team is going to have to score two to win. And being down 1-0 carries the reverse of that. Now two goals are necessary to win.

“There's always outcomes when you score a first goal,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said.

For City SC, those outcomes have been pretty good, to the point that who scores first has been a defining moment in the team's games over the past two months. When City SC scores first, not only is it 5-0-1, but it has outscored those opponents 20-4. When City SC doesn’t score first it is 2-4 and has been outscored 6-9. Five of those goals came in the second and third games of the season when teams were still figuring out City SC. The past four times City SC’s opponent has scored first, City SC is 0-4 with just one goal. (If you include the Open Cup game with Chicago, City SC is 0-5 with two goals.)

The implication seems obvious: scoring first and forcing the opponent to have to attack has them playing into City SC’s strength, its counter press, and the team has been able to take advantage of that. Fall behind early and the opponent has been content to sit back and City SC has not been able to take advantage of that.

“It's a little cat and mouse game,” Carnell said, “but yeah, for sure, we love to race to the first goal.”

This week’s battle is against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at 7:39 p.m. at CityPark, the first time the team has played home games on consecutive Saturdays. (And there’s another home game next Saturday.) Vancouver is seventh in the Western Conference at 4-4-5 and is 0-3-3 on the road. City SC is in third in the West with 22 points from a 7-4-1 record. With a win, City SC would be the quickest expansion team to get to 25 points, getting there one game faster than the Chicago Fire in 1998.

Much of that 0-4 stretch when the opponent scores first and wins can be pegged to the absence of Klauss, City SC’s leading scorer, and attacking midfielder Rasmus Alm. Both are expected to miss the Vancouver game; it will be the fifth league match Klauss will miss and the fourth for Alm. City SC has just one league win (plus an Open Cup win against a third division team) since Klauss got hurt, but it looked like it may have finally figured out how to win without him against Sporting Kansas City last Saturday, when it scored four goals, more than it had in its four games against MLS opponents before that (including the unfinished Dallas game).

“We were just cleaner,” said midfielder Jared Stroud, who had two assists in the game. “I think in the couple games before that, we were missing that first pass forward, for some reason we were a little bit off and I think we were just connecting the dots (against SKC). We weren't overcomplicating it, we were making simple passes forward and playing it to the right guy’s foot and it was just all coming off nicely.”

City SC’s offense has been pretty much a feast or famine existence. If the team can score one, it will score a bunch. The team has more games this season where it has scored multiple goals than it has scored zero or one. It has scored three or more goals in six games and is second in the league in scoring, two goals behind Atlanta, which has played two more games. It's not just that City SC wins when it scores first, it's that it scores a lot of goals when it scores first

“I don't know why,” said Stroud. “Something just kind of unlocks, maybe a little bit of confidence and maybe that just pushes us forward, just knowing that we're up a goal that we've broken the deadlock. I think it's common around the soccer world that that happens when you score first, you often win or you get points at least. But I think it just gives us a little level of confidence and especially at home with our fans, it makes it even easier.”

Carnell expressed a slight concern about the team needing to bring a similar energy against Vancouver that it did against newly formed rival Kansas City last week. One player that won’t be hard for is right back Jake Nerwinski, who played six seasons with the Whitecaps but didn’t have his contract extended after the season. He signed as a free agent with City SC.

“When you play for a club for six years and then it’s the first time playing them, you obviously want to win," he said, "and I hope that everything that we’ve done to prepare this week – we’ve been strong, we’ve been really sharp on the ball – I think we’re ready to go.”

And Nerwinski knows the Whitecaps extremely well.

“They’re very good in transition,” he said. “They’ve had a new kind of gear this year that I’ve been seeing, their front four has very good players. I’d say that (forward) Ryan Gauld is probably one of the best players that I’ve played with in my career and I have a lot of respect for him. I think their very dangerous in transition, they have quality on the ball, (midfielder) Julian (Gressel) is a very good crosser, good on set pieces, so we have to be up for that.”