When St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell was a player, he was an outside back, so it’s a position he knows and values.

“One of my biggest weapons was going forward,” he said, “so it is something I would like my outside backs to do as well. … We rely on outside backs to be aggressive.”

City SC’s outside backs — John Nelson on the left, Jake Nerwinski on the right — have done that. While neither have been credited with an assist this season, you can see their direct involvement in four of the team’s 11 goals, and when you factor in two goals scored by the team’s center backs, with Tim Parker and Kyle Hiebert both scoring on set pieces, City SC’s defensive unit has been a big part of its offense. City SC is one of only five MLS teams to have two different defenders score, and it almost got a third against San Jose but Lucas Bartlett couldn’t finish a chance from close range.

“You look at the set pieces, we put a big emphasis on that,” said Nerwinski, who played a ball into the box in the Charlotte game that was headed into the net by the opposing team. “We have very good set piece takers with Indy (Vassilev) and Edu (Lowen). It's the quality that we have and the big frames that we have and we've been able to capitalize and I think that's a strength of ours. We want to continue that. With the outside backs, it's always finding your chance to go forward and to try to make something happen.”

The player who’s made the most happen is Nelson, who City SC claimed from Cincinnati in the expansion draft and who beat out Selmir Pidro for the starting spot at left back.

It was a pass by Nelson into the box on Saturday that set up Niko Gioacchini’s goal that put City SC up 1-0, though Nelson didn’t get credit for an assist because the league ruled the ball was touched by a defender before getting to Gioacchini. (“I don’t think it hit the defender,” Nelson said. “I don’t know why they can’t give me an assist.”) Against Austin, it was Nelson’s pressure that induced Kipp Keller to turn around and play the ball, inadvertently, to City SC’s Jared Stroud for a goal. And against Charlotte, Nelson made a long run forward and his cross into the box caused the handball that led to Lowen’s penalty kick.

“Last year in Cincinnati, playing the left back spot, that really allowed me to work on my attack, be more comfortable in the final third, early crosses in, shots on goal,” Nelson said. “I think it's showing this year. I'm creating a lot, I'm creating chances, with the PK goal Edu scored and obviously in the game with Niko’s goal, so it’s getting up there, crossing in good balls, giving our team a chance to score.

“It's tough when you overload their box and I think me and Jake are doing a very good job. When one’s up, one’s kind of tucked in. So if Jake’s high, I'm kind of tucked in for prevent defense. Brad was an outside back. He wants us to get up there, whip in balls, make the other team defend you.”

“As an attacking player,” said Stroud, “it gives you confidence when your defenders are aggressive and winning tackles behind you, because if they’re missing them, you have to run back more, you lose a little bit of confidence. The whole back line has been great, super aggressive, great with the ball, it just gives you confidence as an attacker that you can go forward a little bit more, you can pressure a little bit more knowing that behind you have that trust with your outside back, that they’re coming and know they’ll win the ball if they press well.”

The complicated part for the backline is to get into the attack without leaving the team exposed in the back. City SC has done that fairly well, and against San Jose, the team posted its first shutout of the season.

“These guys have taken huge strides,” Carnell said. “You always come up against (designated players) and that's the thing. So whether it's Cristian Espinoza (of San Jose) or Evander (of Portland), that's where the big money guys are, and we have confidence in our guys ability 1 v. 1, but we have different principles in place to deal with these guys. And that's the beauty of it. When we work as a team collectively, we help each other succeed in these moments and we don't just leave guys on islands. We hope to recover, get back in the game, always orientated on the ball side, which helps us get numbers across.”

“I think that's one of the things that the outside backs don't get a lot of credit for,” Nelson said. “We do a lot of the dirty work, 1 v. 1 defending like this past weekend against Cade Cowell and Espinoza. I think me and Jake really shut them down; there's a few times when they got around us but most of all, I thought we did a good job.

"Defensively, that's our main job. Be a defender first.”

Blom easing back into practice

Midfielder Njabulo Blom is expected to rejoin the team as a full participant in practice on Thursday after being out two weeks with an illness.

“We’re slowly introducing him and we’ll see how he goes,” he said, “but I think he's still a little bit away.”

Carnell thinks it’s unlikely Blom would be able to play Saturday. “I don't think so,” he said. “I don't want to close him out, but I'm not sure. We have to see how that goes over the next 48 hours. It would be great to have him.”