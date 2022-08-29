City SC's Lowen fulfilling a dream by coming to America

Eduard Lowen was about as far away from St. Louis as you can get when the staff of St. Louis City SC recruited him to come to America and play in Major League Soccer.

Lowen and his wife were vacationing in Seychelles, a tiny collection of islands in the Indian Ocean not close to particularly anything (it’s about 1,000 miles from the closest point on the African continent) and between trips to the beach, he went to his hotel room to get a recruiting pitch from City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and coach Bradley Carnell.

“They just showed me everything on Zoom and I think it's a great project, a new club,” Lowen said. “So it's very interesting and I like to be a part of it.”

“Bradley and myself explained what to expect in St. Louis,” said Pfannenstiel, who had tried unsuccessfully to sign Lowen twice when Pfannenstiel worked in Germany, at Hoffenheim and Dusseldorf. “In a nice way, he caught fire and was keen to find out more. Once he was that enthusiastic, it all happened pretty quick.”

Lowen (pronounced LUU-vin) could turn out to be City’s key acquisition for its inaugural seasons. He is one of two designated players (players teams are allowed to exceed the league salary cap to acquire) for 2023 and as the team’s center midfielder, will be the engine who drives the team on offense and defense. Though City’s first game is six months away, Lowen has begun to play for City2 in MLS Next Pro, as City begins to work next year’s players into this year’s developmental team to get familiar with their teammates and the team’s style of play. The arrival of Lowen, called Edu within the team, and the others is turning what was already a really good team in MLS Next Pro into one that could be tough to beat going forward. With three weeks to go in the regular season, City2 has the best record in the league and has scored 14 goals in its past three games.

Lowen, who will be 26 when next season begins, has only had a bit part in that success so far, but that’s likely to change. This is the preseason for him, and he has played 26 and 33 minutes in his two games, but that number will only go up over the closing weeks. By the time the playoffs begin, Lowen should be ready.

While most of the international players City has signed were under contract in Germany, Lowen was one of the few actually playing in the Bundesliga. (The others had been loaned out to clubs in other European nations.) He played last season with Bochum, on loan from Hertha Berlin. He had other options in Europe but chose to come to America.

“I like this step and I think I will like it even more when the MLS starts and the whole season is going on,” he said. “It was always a dream of mine to go to the USA. I think it's a very nice country. Very interesting. And I think the MLS is having a tough time right now. I think they are many good players coming here. Not even old players, but also good young players, talented players. It was always a dream of mine. And I'm very thankful that I can be here.”

One of the things that appealed to Pfannenstiel when he went after Lowen was not just his play, but his demeanor. MLS Next Pro is not the Bundesliga, but Lowen has eagerly jumped right in to play what amounts to third division American soccer this season and feels bad he couldn’t get here sooner but it took him longer than expected to get his visa.

“I think it was annoying some guys here in the club,” he said, smiling, “because of the visa because I wanted to take everything quicker and quicker because I think it's very important to be here with the team to train, to take every game. I think it makes it a lot easier. On one hand I would like to play directly in the MLS. But on the other hand, I think it's very good to have some months to get settled in here.”

“I think you just see, one, he comes with humility that is amazing for a player of his stature,” said City2 coach John Hackworth, “and to come into our team with so many young guys that are playing their first professional season, it's fantastic. And then he brings the quality and as we watch him, I'm sure just like we watched with Klauss or with (Roman) Burki, once you get those minutes and you start to feel more confident, and you start to express yourself a little more, and I think that'll continue to happen.

“He is actually a fun player to watch. I mean, he's a dangerous one v. one guy. He brings a little bit of that flair and creativity. He's also got an excellent first step. You see some of his agility and quickness.”

The learning and adapting processes continue for Lowen, both with his team and his new home. When City members were at Busch Stadium for a recent game, Lowen was told that the Cardinals were the most popular team in the area, he was surprised. “More popular than hockey?” he asked.

He’s also learning first hand how big America is. In his native Germany, you can drive from Hamburg in the north to Munich in the south in about eight hours. Two weekends ago, Lowen got on a plane in St. Louis and flew to Northern California.

“In Germany, everything is very close,” he said. “And here we fly. Four and a half hours. It was very crazy. In this four hours, I was always opening the window up to see everything. It's a great experience.”