City2 can clinch a playoff spot in MLS Next Pro with a win, some help, on Sunday

St. Louis City2 can clinch a spot in the MLS Next Pro playoffs on Sunday. And it does matter.

“It's very exciting for us,” said midfielder Celio Pompeu. “We have five more games. We're gonna play those five games as like finals. So everybody's excited and we want to win all those types of games so we can play at home in the playoffs. It's a good motivation for us. We’re all excited, the whole team.”

City2 faces San Jose Earthquakes II at 9 p.m. on Sunday in San Jose. With a regulation win and anything other than a regulation win by Minnesota in its game that starts an hour before City2’s game, City2 will secure one of four playoff spots in the Western Conference. With a win, City2 would also hold on to its spot as having the best record, in terms of points per game, in the league.

While the goal for almost all of the teams in MLS Next Pro is to develop players for its first team, coach John Hackworth has said that this season that the situation is a little different for his City2 squad. Since City SC doesn’t begin MLS play until next season, City2 is the top club in the organization, which puts more emphasis on winning.

“My opinion is that we always just concentrate on our process,” Hackworth said. “There's things that will be presented to you as the season goes along and we're very fortunate to be in a great position. If we do our job and if we get a little help from our friends up north. Yeah, we'll clinch a playoff position and that'll be nice. But the objective for us always is how we do things every single day, week to week. And we believe if we do that correctly, or as correctly and efficiently as possible that the results will come. That's the nice part about this group is when you work so collectively together, and you have people that understand their roles and responsibility there it gives you that confidence that if you follow that process, you're going to be successful.”

“I think like the key for our team is because we don't have individual (stars) everybody thinks about team first mentality,” Pompeu said. “It’s not like we don't care about individual stats. I mean, of course we care. We like to have stats and score goals, but then we want to win. We got the three points we want to win. So that's why our success.”

Of course, City2 now does have stars. With seven international players who will be on the first team next season, City2 has the most talent of any team in the league, and before those players joined the team, they were doing pretty well to begin with.

Hackworth wouldn’t say on Friday which of the internationals would join the team on the road. Last week, the team took forward Klauss, midfielder Tomas Ostrak and goalie Roman Burki to Vancouver, and with another West Coast game and another long trip this week, they figure to rotate some of their first teamers, so this could be a game where Selmir Pidro and Isak Jensen get in the game. It would be the debut for Jensen.

“We have parameters,” Hackworth said, “like it's a script like, ‘OK, this guy. We have the potential to get 10 minutes, this guy has a potential to get 20’ and that's the way we're going to try to look at it and manage it. For the most part, we have a couple guys that have a little bit of tightness. It's the second week in a row we're going from way west back to the middle of the country and now we're going back there, it does take its toll and the fact that we're doing that again and next weekend we do the same thing with Portland. We're trying to be really mindful of how we manage all of those kinds of issues because they become real. You spend 10 hours traveling. It's a real, real cost on your body from a physical standpoint and just the mental standpoint.

“Klauss got another 45 minutes (against Vancouver) and I thought he played better over the whole the 45 than his first 45. I think that's a positive. We'll try to continue to see how we manage that, sprinkle that in, give it more. I think you got guys like Ostrak who now we can build on their minutes, we need to introduce Selmir, we need to introduce Isak. Give them more minutes. Edu (Lowen) we need to get in. So we have guys now that we need to do the same thing with and they're ready for that opportunity. It's just how we choose to do that. We’re not overworking them in this kind of preseason for them and still giving ourselves a chance to be successful in these games.”

One player who won’t be seeing action is defender Joakim Nilsson, who could be out four to six weeks and has a knee issue lingering from his time in Germany. Hackworth isn’t too concerned though. Nilsson had a busy season in the Bundesliga where he played a lot of minutes. Others, like Ostrak, didn't play as much, and are more in need of getting playing time.

City2 tied San Jose 1-1 earlier this season in a game at SLU.

“I've been looking at this game,” Hackworth said. “The second time we're playing them is a real good opportunity for us to see if we've learned our lessons. Because I felt like their style versus our style, it's a little bit of a contrast. And we need to make sure we go there and have a really good game plan. Can we execute that? Because if we don't execute it, their principles start to take over and it puts us on our heels and that's just the yin and yang of it. We feel like we lost a point in that game quite candidly. We know they're desperate for the points in this one and we have to go do a job the same way we did last week. So it sets up what’s a really important game for us and for them. And it should be a good contest.”

First pitch

City’s first team players, with the exception of Ostrak, were on hand at Busch Stadium on Tuesday and introduced before the game. Burki threw out one of the first pitches. It was his first baseball game and his first time throwing a baseball. He got a quick lesson from Hackworth in the green room where the team gathered before the ceremony. Burki’s pitch was high and outside, but it wasn’t too bad considering the circumstances.

“I thought with minimal coaching, I was really proud of him,” Hackworth said. “And I was especially proud because I told him to do look to the sky like Fernando Valenzuela and he did it. There's other points I said, make sure you don't bounce it, as long as you don't bounce it, then … I loved it, he seemed happy with it.”