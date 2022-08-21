City2 clinches playoff spot with commanding 5-2 win over San Jose II

St. Louis City SC hasn’t played an MLS game yet, but the club at large is doing great.

Two of City’s academy teams qualified for the national championships, and on Sunday evening, City’s developmental team, St. Louis City2, clinched a spot in the MLS Next Pro postseason with four games to go in the regular season. City2 did it with an at times dominating performance in a 5-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes II at Paypal Park in San Jose, California.

It was, City2 coach John Hackworth admitted, a crazy game. City led 5-0 but finished the game with just nine players on the field after two players, defenders Selmir Pirdo and Josh Yaro, got red cards. Hackworth also got a yellow card for dissent, though he says he didn’t say anything to the fourth official.

While the ejection of Pidro and Yaro – who will both be suspended for next week’s game with Portland – cast a bit of a pall over the outcome, there was gobs for Hackworth and the team to like about the game. Pidro, one of the team’s internationals who was making his first start, scored a goal, and forward Klauss, playing in his third game, scored twice. City2 also got goals from Akil Watts and Celio Pompeu, got some big saves when the game was still close from goalie Roman Burki (“He’s good, isn’t he?” Hackworth said), and two of City’s internationals, midfielders Eduard Lowen and Isak Jensen, made their debuts. Six of City’s seven internationals signed for next season have now appeared in games, all but defender Joakim Nilsson, who is out with an injury.

“This is what we expect,” Hackworth said. “I think we’ll take this one in stride and tell the guys that we’re proud. We’ve reached the postseason, which is a huge achievement for a first-year team, but there’s still a lot of work to do and we’ll look to continue that. We’re in a good position now. We’ve just got to stay there.”

City2 is second on points in the Western Conference, behind Tacoma, but has played one less game and is ahead in points per game. In fact, City2 leads the league in points per game. Next up for City2 is securing the home field for the first round, which is at least two weeks away. City2 is up five points on Houston and North Texas in that race.

Going into the game, City2 needed a regulation win over San Jose and something other than a regulation win by Minnesota. The second part was taken care of around halftime when Minnesota’s game was tied after 90 minutes, and by that time, City2 was up 3-0. (Hackworth said they weren’t aware of the Minnesota situation on the bench and didn’t know they’d secured the playoff spot until a reporter told him after the game.)

Watts started the scoring in the seventh minute, Pidro scored off a clearance of a corner kick in the 39th minute and Klauss scored his first two minutes later, finishing off a quick counter that started with Burki in goal getting the ball to Wan Kuzain, whose crossing pass made it easy for Klauss. Klauss got his second five minutes into the second half with an easy tap-in of a pass from Sergio Rivas.

“It’s great that Klauss gets two goals,” Hackworth said, “but he did what we brought him here to do, to do the job as the holdup 9 (striker). He made it so hard on San Jose’s central defenders tonight, that’s what I’m really impressed with. His holdup play, his ability to put them under pressure, he was excellent.”

Pompeu got the final goal on a free kick that he put in the upper left corner. It was his fifth goal of the season, tying him for second on the team.

Pidro got his red card in first half stoppage time, and even though City2 was down a man, it dominated much of the first part of the second half. San Jose got two goals in the final 10 minutes, the second on the penalty shot that followed Yaro getting his second yellow card.

“So much is out of the control of players when the officials take over,” said Hackworth, who has gotten three cards himself this season, “and it’s hard to figure out what is right, what is wrong, what is indifferent. I think we handled it really well to score three goals in the first half, that was great. Obviously we had to deal with the red card at halftime, we score another two goals, more craziness at the end. It leaves a bitter taste when you’re a coach.”

City2 will make another trip to the West Coast, their third in three weeks, to face Portland on Saturday.