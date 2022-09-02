City2 faces Houston on Saturday with chance to secure home-field for first round of playoffs

St. Louis City2 coach John Hackworth was suspended by the league last week after he got his third yellow card this season, but he still made the trip west with his team for their game against Portland Timbers 2 and watched from the press box as his team won 5-3.

“It was an opportunity for me to test my own patience,” he said. “It didn't work out so well.”

Hackworth and his team pride themselves on their defense, and allowing three goals to the worst team in the league, even if the team was down three of its top defenders by the 25-minute mark, was not something Hackworth wanted to see.

“I’m pissed about the three goals, quite candidly,” Hackworth said Thursday. “It's not what we want to be, so it's tough to have that postgame speech where you're saying congratulations, but this wasn't good enough and it's kind of good because we get to then balance it and we get to come back on the next training day and say we got to push, we got to push to be better defensively and work on our principles. We've been a good team defensively, but when you're in that position, you certainly don't want to give up goals the way we did against Portland.

“I came back into the locker room when I could (after the game) and the first thing (midfielder) Celio (Pompeu) asked was, ‘Hey, Coach, how did you feel up there?’ I can't tell you the exact words I said because it's not fit to print, but it was not a great feeling for me personally.”

So there was a lot to work on as City2 broke in its new practice fields at the stadium campus downtown this week. The team is on the road for the fourth straight week on Saturday, traveling to Houston to play Dynamo 2 at 7 p.m. With a shootout win, City2 would clinch home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs (and win the Frontier Division in the process), giving them at least one more game in Centene Stadium after they open the doors to the stadium on Sept. 18 for their final regular-season game. Houston, currently in third in the Western Conference, needs a regulation win to clinch a playoff spot.

City2 and Houston are two of the hottest teams in the league. City2 has won six of its past seven and has won four in a row since it started working its first-team internationals into the lineup, scoring 14 goals in the past three games. Houston is 5-0-4 in its past nine games and hasn’t lost in regulation since June 19.

Things will be slightly back to normal for City2 this week. Josh Yaro and Selmir Pidro, who both missed the Portland game because of yellow cards, will be back in the lineup. City2 will be without Ezra Armstrong, who twisted his knee in the 24th minute and came out of the Portland game. Hackworth said Armstrong’s diagnosis was encouraging and not as bad as it first looked.

City2 comes into the game with the best record in the league and the schedule sets up to keep them focused the remainder of the season. A win this week gets them home field in the first round. A win the following week would get them home field in the second round. A win the week after that would allow them to host the championship game if they got that far.

“For us, our goal is much more than just making the playoffs,” said Yaro. “I think that some teams, the benchmark for a successful season is making the playoffs and whatever happens after that, ‘Oh, well. we'll come back next year.’ That's not us. Our goal is to go all the way to win, win everything and so with clinched the playoffs we have an opportunity with the remaining three games, to kind of set ourselves apart, to be in a position where we can host all the playoff games at home and that's what we're looking forward to doing. We've got a lot of road games, we've still got two more but I know for a fact that we've been good on the road and we're going to continue doing that as exciting times ahead of us, looking forward to closing out on a strong note and getting a number one overall seed in the league.”

Notes

With three games to go in the season, Hackworth can’t get suspended again since three yellow cards are needed for a suspension and yellow cards don’t carry over into the postseason. Though the threat of another fine still exists. “I don't want to deal with this fine anymore,” he said. “My wife has already pissed at me, so I need to make sure that whatever I did in San Jose, I don't do again, which I told you I couldn't figure it out in the first place.” … City SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel is taking a small group of upper management on a whirlwind tour of German soccer this weekend. They’ll start with Leverkusen-Freiburg on Saturday, then see Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Mainz on Sunday and close the trip out with a Champions League game between Dortmund and Copenhagen on Tuesday. … Tacoma, which City2 jumped over in the standings last week to take over first in the league, is off this weekend as City2 makes up the game in hand it had on them.