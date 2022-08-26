City2 faces Portland on Saturday, in what they hope is final trip to the West Coast this season

St. Louis City2 achieved the first of its goals on Sunday when it clinched a spot in the MLS Next Pro playoffs. And if the team needed a reminder of how it still has a lot to play for in the final four weeks of the regular season, it came on Thursday at St. Louis Lambert Airport.

That’s when the team boarded a plane for their game Saturday in Portland, Oregon, their third trip to the West Coast in as many weeks. MLS Next Pro is not a world of chartered airplanes. On these trips, it’s not even a world of nonstop flights. So if the team wants to be sure this is the last time they have to make a trip like this again, they need to keep winning.

“It is a legit motivating factor,” said City2 coach John Hackworth.

City2 is battling with Tacoma, the developmental squad for the Seattle Sounders, for the top spot in the Western Conference. City2 is one point behind Tacoma in the standings, but has played one less game. City2 has the best points-per-game in the league, but the only way to assure these marathon trips to the West Coast are over is to win all its remaining games. It has two road games remaining after Saturday, but both are in Texas.

Coming back from his team’s win in San Jose on Sunday night to clinch the spot, Hackworth had planned on the team training on Tuesday, but the trip home on Monday – which took about 12 hours, he said – was so arduous he gave the team Tuesday off as well.

(Major League Soccer has not said which conference St. Louis City SC will play in next season, so whether more long hauls to the West Coast will be a regular part of the club’s future is not known, but MLS does allow teams to take a specified number of charter flights during the season.)

Hackworth wasn’t on that flight on Thursday because he has to sit out the game with a one-game suspension for accumulated yellow cards. He got his third of the season in the closing minutes of the San Jose game on Sunday after Josh Yaro got his red card, though Hackworth maintained he didn’t say anything. Assistant coach Elvir Kafedzic will be the interim coach for the game.

City2 needs eight points from its final four games – two wins and a shootout win – to secure home-field advantage in the first round. Three wins and a tie in its final four games would assure it home-field throughout the postseason, including the championship game if they made it. It would also earn them the as-yet-nonexistent MLS Next Pro Supporters’ Shield, the award in MLS that goes to the team with the best regular-season record.

“We know there's work to be done,” Hackworth said. “We're in a great position right now. If we do the work that we think we’re capable of, and then we could celebrate a little more because potentially we're playing a home game or having home-field advantage the whole way through. We don't have a Supporters’ Shield in this league right now, but believe me, every player, every coach, whether it's a legit trophy or not, we're going for it. And we're in that position right now, where if we do our job, then at least that's attainable.”

City2 used six of its seven international players against San Jose, all but defender Joakim Nilsson, who will likely miss the season as he rests a knee injury. Midfielders Eduard Lowen and Isak Jensen made their debuts and while these players are still in what amounts to preseason for them, those that have been here the longest, goalie Roman Burki and forward Klauss, are rounding into game shape, which is turning the already strong City2 team into an even better one. The time is coming where six of next season’s seven first-team internationals could be on the field for City2.

“Now that we've extended our own season a bit,” Hackworth said, “there's a possibility that we'll do that. It's a fine line because we got here because of the guys that were originally here, and we shouldn't overlook that fact, they deserve all the credit and now we have guys that are coming in and are obviously here for the long haul and to represent us in the MLS, but they recognize that this is a pretty cool environment to be in and have accepted the roles that we challenged them with, which was coming here and integrate yourself and teach some of the young guys the lessons that you've already learned. And that's been fantastic.”

Notes

Portland, with a record of 1-15-3-3, is the worst team in MLS Next Pro. City2 beat it 3-1 earlier this season. … Defenders Yaro and Selmir Pidro will miss the game because of red cards. Ezra Armstrong or Kwame Awuah will likely fill in for Pidro on a wing and academy players Fritz Volmar or Josh Maher are candidates to play for Yaro. … St. Louis City launches another team, its under-21 team, on Sunday. The team, coached by John Miglarese, is designed to bridge the gap between the end of academy play and MLS Next Pro, and has a roster that includes several players, like Volmar and Maher, who have played for City2 this season. The team plays in the United Premier Soccer League.