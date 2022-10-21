City2 returns to action with closed-door exhibition match at Louisville on Saturday

City2 took a week off after losing in the MLS Next Pro Cup match on Oct. 8 and resumed training on Monday. Goalie Roman Burki, who will be the starting goalie for City SC next season, is among the players making the trip. Louisville finished with the best record in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference and begins the playoffs with a match in the conference semifinals Oct. 29. Louisville has a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The teams met on April 20 in the U.S. Open Cup, with the match ending in a 0-0 tie and Louisville advancing on penalty kicks 9-8.

City2 will play an exhibition game against MLS club Charlotte FC on Oct. 28 at Charlotte, its first game against a full MLS side, though City2’s game against Colorado in the Next Pro season fell during an off-week for the Rapids and their Next Pro team was filled with first team players. Then on Nov. 10, City2 will play Chicago Fire II in an exhibition at a site to be determined, though it won’t be in Chicago and it won’t be in the St. Louis area. There is still the possibility of an exhibition match with a Bundesliga club, presumed to be Bayer Leverkusen, the following week if Centene Stadium is ready in time.