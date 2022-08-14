City2 takes charge, routs Vancouver 4-1 in MLS Next Pro game

St. Louis City2 already was among the best teams in MLS Next Pro, but with the addition of some of its first-team players from next season into the lineup it is becoming that much better.

City2 scored three times in the first half with its usual cast of field players, and then got a goal in the second half from newcomer Tomas Ostrak as it beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2 4-1 in Burnaby, British Columbia on Sunday. The win puts City2 one point back of Tacoma in the Western Conference standings. The teams have played the same number of games.

In the latter stages of the second half, the team had, for the first time, five players who will be on the team’s first team in its inaugural season in 2023: goalie Roman Burki and defenders Josh Yaro and Kyle Hiebert started the game; forward Joao Klauss came on at halftime and Ostrak entered in the 62nd minute, one minute before scoring his goal. Yaro and Hiebert have been with the team all season; for Burki, Klauss and Ostrak, it was the second game for each after they finished their European seasons.

For those three, this still is very much the preseason for them, and their minutes are being watched. But they are beginning to make an impact.

City2 fell behind in the sixth minute. Former SLU player Simon Becher had his first touch on a pass carom to Burki, who mishandled the ball and Vancouver’s Gio Aguilar tapped it in. Becher, taken by Vancouver with the 16th pick in the 2022 MLS draft, made his season debut with the first team on Aug. 5, coming on as a sub late in the game and scored the game-tying goal in what became a 2-1 Vancouver win.

Eight minutes later, City2 tied the game when Wan Kuzain used his first touch on a pass from Vitor Dias to move the ball around Vancouver’s goalie and score into an open net. It’s the fifth goal of the season for Kuzain, tying him for second on the team.

In the 30th minute, City2 took the lead. Celio Pompeu got the ball in his own end, dribbled upfield and shot from the top of the box to make it 2-1. Ten minutes later, Pompeu created the third goal when he made a long run into the box and his cross caromed in off a Vancouver defender.

At halftime, Klauss came on and looked far more comfortable than he did last week in his debut. Ostrak came on in the 62nd minute and almost immediately scored, with Klauss setting up the play. Klauss took a pass in the top of the box and used four touches to keep two Vancouver defenders away, and then found Ostrak at the top center of the box and he one-timed it in.

This game was the first of five in a row for City away from home, and the first of three on the West Coast, as the team starts logging some serious air miles. The team, though is 6-1-1 on the road, the best away record in the league.

Next Sunday, City2 plays in San Jose and the following Saturday is in Portland. Right now, City2 could clinch a playoff spot with a win in regulation against San Jose.