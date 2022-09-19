City2 will hold its opening MLS Next Pro playoff game at SIUE on Sunday

With its home stadium still unavailable, St. Louis City2’s MLS Next Pro playoff game will be held at Ralph Korte Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The team will face North Texas, the developmental squad for MLS team FC Dallas, on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the seventh game this season at SIUE for City2, which also played some of its games at St. Louis University’s Hermann Stadium. The team had planned to play its final game of the regular season as the first event at Centene Stadium, but an electrical problem caused by work on an another project in the area left some parts of the stadium without power.

Instead, City2 played that game on Sunday at SIUE, admitting fans for free and drawing its largest crowd there of the season. Tickets, priced at $15, will be have to be purchased for the playoff game; they go on sale on Tuesday.

It will be a busy weekend at Korte Stadium. SIUE’s men’s team plays on Saturday night and the women’s team plays on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

Despite going winless in its final three games, City2 finished its MLS Next Pro season with a record of 15-6-3 (and one shootout win) to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. City2 finished tied with two other teams – Tacoma and Houston – in points but had the tiebreaker of most regulation wins. City2 had the second-most points in the league, behind Eastern Conference champion Columbus, so will have home-field advantage in the first two rounds if it stays alive.

City2 split the season series with North Texas, winning at SIUE 2-0 and then losing two weeks ago in Arlington, Texas, 3-1.