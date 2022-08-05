City2, with some big-name reinforcements, takes on Chicago Fire II on Saturday at SIUE

As St. Louis City2 speeds toward the end of one part of its MLS Next Pro regular season, there will also be some new beginnings when it faces Chicago Fire II at 8 p.m. Saturday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Though the team has seven games to play, this contest is its next-to-last regular-season home game, and the next one doesn’t come until Sept. 18. This game is expected to mark the debut of two players who will be on next year’s Major League Soccer team, St. Louis City SC, forward and designated player Klauss and defender Selmir Pidro.

City2 could have four first-team players from next season on the field at the start on Saturday, with the team’s two central defenders, Josh Yaro and Kyle Hiebert, both signed for next season as well. A fifth member of next year’s team, goalie Roman Burki, is being given the game off; City2 coach John Hackworth said they’ll get him more games later in the season. Playing time for Klauss and Pidro is expected to be limited in their first game.

“We’re in this position (second in the conference) because of the players that we signed to City2, not because of bringing in fantastic players from Europe,” Hackworth said. “But, our job is to incorporate them into our team and integrate them and guys need playing time.”

As well as City2 has played this season, the addition of Klauss and Pidro should be a boost for a team coming off a 5-1 loss to conference-leading Tacoma last week. The team has yet to lose consecutive games, so it has shown a strong ability to bounce back after losses.

Also working in its favor is that when City2 faced Fire II in Chicago earlier this season, it won 5-0.

City2 did not look good in the loss to Tacoma in what was supposed to be a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference and turned out to be a solid sign that Tacoma was the better team.

“Games like that, it happens,” said Yaro, City2’s captain. “The past is the past but we’re excited about the upcoming game and putting things right, getting back to winning ways.”

“We’ve learned a couple of key things where we kind of got away from our principles of who we are and want to be as a team,” Hiebert said. “If we’re gonna go down, we want to go down being ourselves. I think we kind of got stretched a little bit and we want to be a team on the front foot. Let’s not drop back to the back foot against a team regardless of their quality.”

Hackworth described the game as “the last home game that we said where we’re playing.” City2 closes its regular season at home on Sept. 18, but the venue for that game is undetermined. All eyes are on it being the first game at Centene Stadium if the new stadium is ready to go in six weeks.

While City2 tries to put the loss to Tacoma behind it, the team wants to keep the way it played in the 5-0 win over Chicago fresh in its minds.

“That’s a lopsided score,” Hackworth said. “Just like us losing this last one to Seattle. Soccer is a screwed-up game. You get scores like this. They happen; they don’t happen a lot, but they happen. They’re always not indicative of what the team is, how they perform. Chicago, like us, they want they stick to their principles. Their principles are they want to play, they want to press too. If you can break their press, then they’re vulnerable. We did a great job breaking their press last time. We’re going to have to do the same thing again. If we don’t, if we put on performance like we did against Tacoma, then it’s a totally different story.”

Notes

• Defender Fritz Volmar is off to Minnesota next week for the MLS Next All-Star Game for academy players, part of MLS’ All-Star Game festivities. Volmar is just back from Southern California, where he was in camp with the U.S. under-19 team. Volmar was born in St. Louis and grew up in Peoria, Illinois, before coming back to join the St. Louis FC academy and now City’s. He’s appeared in six games with City2 and was the first academy player to get in a City2 game.

“It’s awesome,” Hackworth said. “He’s another kid with a huge bright future and we missed him last weekend. Maybe he makes an appearance this week.” … Hiebert is from Canada but has a green card, so he won’t count as an international player for City next season. “I count as a domestic player,” he said. “That definitely helped, I think.”

• Defender Ezra Armstrong will sit out the game Saturday because of accumulated yellow cards. He has four yellows and his next one will earn him a one-game suspension, though if he goes five games without a yellow, he’ll get one taken off.