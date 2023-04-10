On the eve of the first international match to be played at CityPark, the second one was announced.

As the women's teams of the United States and Ireland prepared to play a friendly match Tuesday at St. Louis City SC's new stadium, the venue was named as one of 15 venues for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial tournament to determine the men's champion of CONCACAF, the region comprising nations in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The date for the matches and the teams taking part at CityPark have not been determined yet. The draw for the tournament is Friday, and once that is known, the confederation will announce who is playing where in the days to follow.

The tournament runs from June 16 to July 16, with the final being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The tournament usually barnstorms across the country, with a doubleheader at each venue and no location being used more than once. Owing to the size of the venue, CityPark likely would get games in the first round.

The other sites for the tournament: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.; Soldier Field, Chicago; TQL Stadium, Cincinnati; DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.; Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.; NRG Stadium, Houston; Shell Energy Stadium, Houston; SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.; Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas; Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego; Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.; BMO Field, Toronto.

Countries that have qualified for the tournament are: United States, Mexico, Canada, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and Qatar, which is an invited guest. Three other spots will be determined by a qualifying tournament consisting mostly of small Caribbean nations.