Fresh off his first appearance with the Canadian senior men's national team, St. Louis City SC defender Kyle Hiebert sits down with Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmerman and Carter Chapley to discuss his soccer history, his passion for being an accountant, and his family farm back in Manitoba.
“Our style rewards Tim's profile,” St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “He's fearless, he's brave.”
Sometimes a defeat says more about a team than a win
City SC didn't take advantage of some scoring chances early and then a late penalty kick for Minnesota gave City SC its first loss, 1-0, at CityPark.
Photos: Minnesota United FC ends St. Louis City SC's win streak
St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss, right, reacts to missing a shot in the final minutes of a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
John Paul Halford, of Ballwin, wears a “Ravioli Boyz” shirt before a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinal pitcher Adam Wainwright waves to fans before doing the prematch coin flip for a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC forward Samuel Adeniran, right, heads the ball towards the goal and misses with Minnesota United FC defender Miguel Tapias defending during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC forward João Klauss (9) complains about a no call after being brought down by a defender during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Minnesota United FC midfielder Franco Fragapane, left, brings down St. Louis City SC forward Nicholas Gioacchini during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
City SC's Tim Parker, 26, complains about receiving a yellow card for fouling Minnesota's Luis Amarilla in a match on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at CityPark.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC midfielder Eduard Löwen (10) crosses the ball into the box while being defended by Minnesota United FC midfielder Kervin Arriaga (33) during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. St. Louis City SC lost 1-0. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC defender Tim Parker, right, heads the ball toward the Minnesota goal in a game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at CityPark.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC fans show their support as the team walks the field after losing a match 1-0 against Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb
St. Louis City SC forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) gains control of the ball while forward Tomáš Ostrák (7) fights for position with Minnesota United FC defender D.J. Taylor (27) during a match at CityPark on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC forward Nicholas Gioacchini (11) makes a tackle on Minnesota United FC midfielder Franco Fragapane (7) at CityPark on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki douses himself with water during a match against Minnesota United FC at CityPark on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC defender Tim Parker (26) tackles Minnesota United FC forward Mender García (28) during a match at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Fans complain about a call during a match between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United FC at CityPark Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
mclubb@post-dispatch.com
Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
After a historic defeat at the hands of Minnesota United FC, St. Louis City SC still feel they are poised for success moving forward.
Carter Chapley
,
Tom Timmermann
,
Christine Tannous
STL Soccer
Keep up with the latest news on St. Louis City SC