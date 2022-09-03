East is east, west is west, and St. Louis City SC awaits to find its MLS home

To be a sports fan in St. Louis is to be geographically up in the air.

The Cardinals once played in the National League East (though they really should have been in the West) and are now in the National League Central. The football Cardinals were in the NFC East; they left, the Rams came, and they played in the NFC West. The Blues are in the Central Division of the NHL’s Western Conference. When the basketball Hawks were here, they played in the NBA’s Western Division. It’s even worse at the collegiate level: St. Louis University plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference, Missouri in the Southeastern Conference.

Major League Soccer will soon have to make up its mind on where St. Louis is. MLS has yet to determine whether City will be in the league’s Western Conference or Eastern Conference for its inaugural season in 2023. The announcement could come soon and where it ends up will affect a lot of things about its first season in the league.

“We don’t know for sure,” said City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “It’s a little bit of a guessing game.”

The best guess now says Western Conference. Prior to this season, with an expansion team in Charlotte entering the league, MLS moved Nashville from the Eastern Conference to the West, which means there is a Western team to the east of St. Louis. Or maybe it doesn’t matter. Chicago is in the Eastern Conference, and is west of Nashville, though not by much. As anyone who recalls the Atlanta Braves being in the NL West, sporting leagues are not bound by things like longitude.

The league may have also dropped a hint by placing City2, City’s team in the MLS Next Pro developmental league, in its Western Conference. City2 sits smack in the middle of the 21 competing teams this season so the league could have gone either way and it leaned West, though at present the membership of MLS Next Pro and MLS aren’t identical, so it’s not a direct correlation.

The situation could have been even trickier had Sacramento not bailed out on its expansion bid. The league had granted Sacramento its 30th franchise, and the team would have entered the league next season along with City. But Sacramento’s owner got cold feet and pulled out, leaving the league at 29 teams. Sacramento would have definitely gone into the West, so City’s position might have been even more uncertain.

The biggest reason for City to end up in the West, however, is this: Sporting Kansas City.

SKC, known as the Wiz when it entered the league in its inaugural season and then the Wizards, has long been a rare MLS team without a geographic rival and rivalries are big in MLS. Kansas City has always been on an island, with no opponent where its fans can get in their car or take a train and easily cheer on the team away from home. Its closest opponents have been Colorado or Chicago or Dallas, none of which are a simple drive. Even though Kansas City plays across the state line in Kansas, the cross-Missouri rivalry of City and SKC is a natural. (City2 coach John Hackworth is already getting in the spirit, refusing to mention SKC by name on Thursday when he talked about the opponent for his team’s upcoming game in Centene Stadium.)

But there’s another natural rival for City, the Chicago Fire, which would add to the long history of St. Louis-Chicago rivalries. The Fire, however, are in the Eastern Conference, which brings us to another complicating factor in the decision: the MLS schedule.

The MLS regular season consists of 34 games. Though the format hasn't been finalized for next season (and the schedule won't be released until mid-December, though the date of City's home opener will come before that), the current one has teams playing others in their conference twice and then the remainder against the other conference. As the 29th team, whichever conference City lands in will have 15 teams. That means two games against 14 other teams, for 28, which leaves just six games against the other conference. That will mean every season, there will be eight teams in the league City won’t play. That potentially leaves a group of regional teams — Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, if it gets moved back to the East, for starters — that might not all fit on the schedule. (There have been no plans about creating a Central Conference.)

Pfannenstiel is confident the league would put either Kansas City or Chicago on their schedule every year if they end up in the opposite conference, but City would face those teams only once a year rather than twice. And all of those teams can’t be on the schedule every year, because then City might go nearly a decade without playing some Eastern teams.

The West would be a tougher conference for City because of the travel. MLS used to limit the number of chartered flights a team could take every season so that wealthier teams wouldn't have an advantage. Though charter flights are part of the league's collective bargaining agreement, when COVID began, the league allowed teams to charter everywhere. How long that lasts isn't certain. As City2 has found out this season, flying commercial to the West Coast, where six of the Western Conference teams are, can be a project from St. Louis, where nonstops are not plentiful.

Even if City were to start in the West, there’s no guarantee that’s where the team would stay. The league is not done expanding. Las Vegas is the leading candidate for Team 30 at the moment, which would add another team in the West. But that is still a few years down the road.

Ultimately, Pfannenstiel says, it doesn’t matter to the team, which he says has been getting ready to face all comers, both east and west.

“That’s all little details,” he said. “I don’t really care about that, we have to play the teams they give us and we have to pick up as many three points as possible and try to reach our goals, so if it’s East, West, North or South, or straight up vertical, we’ll take care of who comes.”