The injury report for St. Louis City SC on Monday was, to put it mildly, bad.

Striker Klauss, once the team’s leading scorer but who has now been out for two months, will be out another four weeks with his quad injury. And midfielder Eduard Löwen, who missed his first game of the season on Saturday with a quad injury, will miss four to six weeks.

With the Leagues Cup break coming up in late July, the two, if they’re on schedule, won’t be in the lineup for City SC again until the middle of August.

The two have been key pieces of City SC’s attack, with Löwen’s box-to-box play igniting the team at both ends of the field. Going into last weekend, he was one of seven players in the league with at least five goals and five assists. Klauss had been the team’s leading scorer until being passed by Nicholas Gioacchini on June 11.

“I look at positives and I turn the page pretty quickly,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said.

Gioacchini, who has goals in three straight games and four of his past five, has gradually taken on the burden of being the team’s top offensive weapon.

Replacing Löwen is a different challenge, since before he got hurt he was being considered a candidate for the MVP award.

“We have to be a little bit flexible,” Carnell said. “It started with the game plan against Nashville, playing with the midfield that we did. We thought we were quite productive and putting guys in spots and getting guys like Indy (Vassilev) to do double jobs, a six (holding mid), an eight (central mid) and a 10 (attacking mid), Jared Stroud the same thing, a six, an eight and a 10. We enjoyed that, we liked what we saw. And then with Indy as a double six, he can always operate.”

Meanwhile, Njabulo Blom landed in St. Louis around midday on Monday and Carnell said he could available on Wednesday when City SC faces Real Salt Lake at CityPark. Blom didn’t play Saturday for the South African national team, so his workloads are low enough for him to get back in the lineup, though he is coming off a 17-hour plane flight and a seven-hour time difference between St. Louis and Johannesburg. When City SC’s game kicks off at 7:39 p.m. on Wednesday, it will be 2:39 a.m. body time for Blom.

And in case you thought it couldn’t get weirder, defender Jonathan Bell is out with frostbite on his foot after using City SC’s cryo chamber.

