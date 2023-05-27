Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scoring twice from distance, St. Louis City SC hit another milestone for an MLS expansion team, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 before another sellout at CityPark on Saturday and getting to 25 points quicker than any previous first-year team.

The game’s most dramatic moment, though, came four minutes into stoppage time when City SC midfielder Miguel Perez, who graduated from Pattonville High on Thursday, scored his first goal in an MLS game, knocking in a ball from Tomas Ostrak and setting off bedlam in the stadium. Perez puts his hands to his head in seeming disbelief and then ran to the corner flag, where he was mobbed by his teammates. Perez had earlier scored a goal in an Open Cup game that City SC lost.

Eduard Lowen scored one goal and set up a second when his long ball was redirected into the box by a Vancouver defender. Roman Burki was again sharp in goal. Vancouver had only two shots on goal, but Burki stopped several plays before Vancouver was able to turn them into shots. Vancouver scored in the 83rd minute on a cross that just cleared the head of defender Tim Parker and was headed in by Vancouver’s Brian White, with the ball just squeezing through Burki’s legs.

City SC is 2-0 in a stretch where four of five games are at CityPark.

City SC’s first goal was a beauty. Indiana Vassilev was fouled about 27 yards out but far past the edge of the box. Lowen took the free kick and sent it into the box but it kept carrying and carrying, and by the time Vancouver goalie Thomas Hasal realized what was going on, it was too late for him to do anything about and it went over his leap and, like a postage stamp, into the upper right hand corner of the goal. It was the fourth goal of the season for Lowen and his second in as many weeks.

Vancouver got the ball into some dangerous positions but didn’t test Burki. In the 45th minute, Lowen had taken the ball just over the center line and looked to play a long ball into the box. Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon, at the top of the penalty area, leaped to head the pass away but instead redirected toward his own net. Hasal had come out to get the ball and couldn’t recover as he watched the ball roll into his own goal to make it 2-0.

The Whitecaps almost answered immediately, with a long ball to Simon Becher, the former SLU player who has blossomed into a scoring threat in Canada. Becher got behind the City SC defense and was one on one with Burki, who was well off his line. Becher was battling to control the ball and trying to flick it around Burki but couldn’t as the goalie jumped on the ball to kill the threat.

Jared Stroud got a yellow card in the 60th minute, his fifth this season, which means he will be suspended for next Saturday’s game against Houston. Both Jake Nerwinski and Tim Parker got yellow cards in the first half, Nerwinski for a hard tackle, Parker for a shove. There could have been more, and Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini complained so much that he was told by the fourth official to take a seat.

For the first time this season, coach Bradley Carnell re-used a starting lineup, sending out the same first 11 players as he did last week against Sporting Kansas City. Carnell had suggested he might do that after the team beat SKC 4-0, even though that meant keeping Kyle Hiebert at left back even though John Nelson was now available. Nelson came into the game in the second half as a sub for Nerwinski and took his left back spot, with Hiebert moving over to be right back.

In the 71st minute, Perez and Ostrak entered the game, replacing Stroud and Celio Pompeu. Jonathan Bell got in his first MLS game for City SC as a stoppage time sub, along with Aziel Jackson. Bell had appeared in Open Cup games, but not in any league games.