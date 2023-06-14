Midfielder Eduard Lowen, the centerpiece of St. Louis City SC’s game, didn’t practice on Wednesday after feeling some pain in his quad and coach Bradley Carnell said “he could be questionable for this weekend.”

“He was feeling his quad during the game (on Sunday),” Carnell said. “We thought after the rest, evaluate him and get him out on field and see how he does (Tuesday) but he just didn't feel too good after the training session yesterday. So we shut him down, we'll do some pictures and have a look over the next 48 hours. He could be questionable for this weekend.”

Lowen has been the engine that drives City SC. He is second on the team in goals with five and leads the team in assists with six. His 50 scoring attempts are twice what the next player on the team has and he leads field players in minutes with 1,386. He’s one of just seven players in MLS with five goals and five assists this season and has scored in three of the team’s past four games.

Lowen played all 90 minutes of City SC’s 1-1 tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

“He's a thick solid guy,” Carnell said. “It takes a lot to destruct Edu. So for him to be honest enough and say he’s feeling something, it must be something, so we'll see what the pictures say and trust the medical staff.”

If Lowen can’t play, it would take a third key player out of City SC’s lineup against Nashville, which has the second-best record in the league, on Saturday. Midfielder Njabulo Blom, who plays alongside Lowen in a holding midfield role, is in South Africa to play for his national team, and striker Klauss continues to be out his own quad injury.

Indiana Vassilev has played much of the season in the holding midfield role before Blom’s return to health freed him to move into an attacking midfield role. Miguel Perez has also seen time there.

“We have some nice options,” Carnell said. “We commit to our group, we’ve shown that we can get good depth in the squad and give everyone a chance and the principles on the day will be will be on point, so excited about that.

“It will be a good test of our character and a test of our principles, which almost makes me excited at the same time because you see guys training every day, committing to the principles and committing to everything they do and if Edu doesn’t go or is not able to go, and the guys get the chance to get the baton in their hand and run with it, I’m excited about that on the one aspect, but pity to lose, if we do, Edu on the other hand.”