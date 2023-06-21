As players from the U.S. women’s national team talked Wednesday of heading off to the Women’s World Cup in July without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who was left off the roster because of a foot injury that has pretty much kept her off the field for the past two months, they kept using one word: Heartbroken.

“When I got that news, I had to sit down for a little bit because I was honestly shocked and so heartbroken for her,” said forward Alex Morgan, who was named to her fourth World Cup team, “but also for me and for the team because she’s just had a huge impact on me and so many players. I don’t think that there is a bad thing that has come out of a teammate’s mouth about Becky ever in her career, and that’s a testament to her as a leader, a person, a player, and it’s just terrible news to have right before a World Cup.”

Sauerbrunn, 38, from Ladue, has been the anchor of the team’s backline, making 216 appearances with the national team, and has been the captain of the team since 2021. But she hurt her foot playing for her club, the Portland Thorns, in late April and has played just 23 minutes since then. Though the U.S. roster wasn’t announced until Wednesday, players were informed of their status last Thursday, which was when it became apparent that Sauerbrunn would be left off the team because of the injury.

“We’re all gutted for Becky,” said U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski. “It’s no question we’re going to miss Becky. We’re going to miss her on the field, we’re going to miss her off the field, and if there’s someone who has a relationship or connection and someone who wanted Becky on this roster, that’s me. But that’s part of sports and we understand that these things will happen.”

“When I got wind of Becky’s status,” said defender Crystal Dunn, who is also a teammate of Sauerbrunn with Portland, “I was really heartbroken for her. She’s one of my really great friends, she’s an amazing teammate and the world knows she’s an incredible leader. Losing her is bigger than just her play on the field. Her ability to gather the group and really lead us in the right direction at all times is something that we are going to greatly miss.

“I checked in with her, we’ve had a lot of communication back and forth, and it hurts. She’s doing OK, the leader that she is, she’s always thinking about the team first and I kind of had to tell her, it’s OK to think about your situation and not only care about the team at this moment, because at the end of the day, we’re all human. I think this is something that she really wanted to be part of, of course, and I know that she’s hurting and I think every day she’ll probably be on the journey of healing from it, but she’s someone who’s going to be greatly missed.”

“It’s heartbreaking, honestly,” said forward Sophia Smith, chosen for her first World Cup and, like most on the team, has never been on the national team without Sauerbrunn. “There aren’t really a lot of words because it’s just a big loss for us. Becky is someone that brings everything that a team wants, both on and off the field, she’s a leader, she’s a captain, she’s a prime example of how one person should carry themselves, not just on the field but through life. Not having Becky there is going to be different, it’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to require a lot of players to step up and I think that’s a test that we can accomplish if we stick together and I think regardless, Becky will be there in spirit. She’s always still sending message of encouragement, texts, she’s always cheering us on, but not having Becky is hard and it’s something that we’re going to have to deal with. But I still think we have a great roster and people to step up in all these positions and win this World Cup.”

Andonovski said he and the staff wanted to meet with team leaders before naming a new captain for the World Cup.

“Becky will always be our captain,” he said. “That’s how the team feels, that’s how everybody feels. Becky is the U.S. women’s national team captain. Unfortunately, she will not be able to be with us in the World Cup and as a staff we have extensively discussed that and we haven’t talked to the team, the leaders and I would want to talk to the team or announce it to the team before I make it public.”

“Becky is not only just a huge presence on the field and leader on the field,” Morgan said, “but she’s a person who holds people accountable, she raises the level of standards on every team she’s on and having played with her now for over 12, 13 years, I just have immense respect for her. … I know she’s going to be our biggest supporter as we go to the World Cup and try to bring home the trophy as we did the last two times. I’m sure that she’s still processing everything, as some of us are that have been with her for this many years.”

Roster Goalkeepers Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit; 1)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 14)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 90) Defenders Alana Cook (OL Reign; 24/1)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24)

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 28/1)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 29/0)

Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3)

Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 74/1) Midfielders Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0)

Julie Ertz (Angel City FC; 118/20)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 88/24)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 24/3)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 44/3) Forwards Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 199/63)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 17/2)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12)

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)