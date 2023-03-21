The inspiration was a love of St. Louis, St. Louis City SC and toasted ravioli.

The result had soccer fans at CityPark pointing, screaming and asking for photos during Saturday's match.

Nick Lammering, 30, and his girlfriend Laynee Knipmeyer, 27, had no idea that the "ravioli head" would be such a hit.

The result is a toasted ravioli creation, similar to a Green Bay Packers cheesehead, made from a baseball hat, fabric and paint.

Toasted ravioli hold a place in the imaginary hall of fame of St. Louis foods, next to Provel and frozen custard. They're fried, breaded ravioli, usually meat, served with tomato sauce at nearly every restaurant, but especially on the Hill.

Fan were "just eating it up," Knipmeyer said.

"It was a bit overwhelming," said Lammering. As he walked through the stadium, fans stopped him for photos, turned to stare and pointed at his head.

The hat also caught the eye of cameramen at the soccer game, and viewers of the Apple TV broadcast were delighted by a glimpse of the T-rav as Lammering celebrated one of the team's three goals.

"Toasted Ravioli dude is a VIBE," said one commenter.

Posts of the shot hit Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Knipmeyer, who wasn't at the game, and Lammering both received texts from friends and family.

And now I want a toasted ravioli head/hood/whatever this contraption is#AllForCITY #TeamSTL pic.twitter.com/FVQyCl5naQ — Katie 💙💛Its Time for Bluuuuuuuues Hockey (@katiefeldmeier) March 19, 2023

I believe I just spied a man with some kind of toasted ravioli headware among the St. Louis SC supporters — he’s doing the STL proud — Emily Higginbotham (@EmilyHigg) March 19, 2023

On the St. Louis City SC subreddit, Knipmeyer was quick to claim her creation and offer it for sale.

The idea went from "how fun and funny would it be?" to an avalanche of support, Knipmeyer said Tuesday.

Between all the attention, she already has more than 500 people interested in getting a hat through her website, despite not having a price set.

Knipmeyer sewed the "ravioli head" at her kitchen table, but the daunting prospect of creating hundreds more has the pair trying to figure out how to get the raviolis into production.

"There's no way I can keep up with them myself," Knipmeyer said.

But why a ravioli? Toasted raviolis are "such a St. Louis icon," Lammering said, that he thought they'd turn into the perfect goofy attire.

The soccer team's fans have yet to settle on a nickname for the MLS' newest team. "Ravioli Boys" is one possibility being tossed around, "Dogs" are another. Neither was really on Lammering's mind when he thought of the possibility.

Knipmeyer is working on her "ravioli head" before the next home game on April 1 (but she needs a ticket; Lammering's season ticket is with a group of family members).

Knipmeyer called herself crafty, and has made and sold stained glass, and had a booth at the 2022 Cherokee Print Bazaar. Despite learning how to sew from her mother, a seamstress, and making some dresses in college, she hasn't sold any sewn creations. As she prepares for the task of creating hundreds of "heads," fans can follow "Toasted Ravioli Man" on Twitter.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to clarify that people asked about getting a hat through the website.