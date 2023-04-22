St. Louis City SC faces the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, on the east side of Denver. Capacity at the stadium is 18,061, though the Rapids are averaging 14,597, which puts them 27th out of 29 teams in the league, ahead of only San Jose and Chicago.

To watch, listen: Kickoff is at 8:39 p.m. Central time. The game will air for free on Apple TV, with Chris Wittyngham and Danielle Slaton on the call in English, Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa in Spanish. In St. Louis, the radio broadcast of the game is on KYKY (98.1 FM) with Joey Zanaboni and Dale Schilly on the call in English, and in Spanish on KXOK (102.9 FM) with Santiago Beltran and Hector Vega behind the mikes.

Records: St. Louis City SC is 6-2-0 for 18 points. It leads the league in points, wins, goals scored (20) and goal difference (+11). Colorado is 1-3-4 for seven points, which puts it 11th in the 14-team Western Conference. City SC is 3-1 on the road; Colorado is 0-1-2 at home.

Trends: City SC snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday against Cincinnati. Colorado is unbeaten in its past four games, though three of them were ties and the win was over Sporting KC, which is tied for the fewest points in the league. But there was a tie with LAFC, which is one point behind City SC and has played one fewer game. The big difference between the teams is in offense. The teams have allowed almost equal numbers of goals – City SC nine, Colorado 10 – but City SC has scored 20 goals and Colorado has scored five.

Leaders: Klauss leads City SC and is tied for third in the league with five goals. He also has four assists, which ties him for the lead league in goal contributions with nine. Eduard Lowen is one of five players tied for the lead in assists with five. He also has the second-most tackles in the league with 19, four behind Aidan Morris of Columbus.

Five players have scored one goal for Colorado. One of those players is forward Diego Rubio, who led the team with 16 goals last season. Michael Barrios leads the team with two assists. Colorado goalie William Yarbrough has 29 career shutouts, tying him with Borgia High grad Matt Pickens for the club record.

City SC coach Bradley Carnell on Colorado: We take it back even to the away game at Portland. Portland’s a deep-lying opponent who sits back. Colorado likes to absorb pressure, likes to sit back. They’re still aggressive in their defensive approach, but all their defensive re-gains are in the defensive half, so we’re going to have a bit of the ball. It’s up to us to see how we manipulate the spaces we’re given and what opportunities, what layers we can put into training. The last two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) have probably been the two best days of the year in terms of our application of training, professionalism, quality, execution, so be really happy with the week we’ve put out so far. That doesn’t mean anything on game day but as far as this week’s gone, we’ve taken game snippets from Portland, Seattle, all the away games, Salt Lake especially, so I feel there’s a mixture of a balance of both. We don’t know how it will go but I feel we’ve been very well prepared this week.

We know it's going to be a tight game. I mean, listen, they're unbeaten in their last four games. They've come up with a style and a structure for how to be competitive and combative at the same time. And they’ve been getting results -- a 0-0 game against LAFC, and they fought their way back against Charlotte as well. So, from that point of view, it's an interesting matchup for us. We just want to play the game that we know we should be playing. If we match up against an opponent like Colorado, they've conceded I think one goal more than us. They've conceded 10. They have three clean sheets, we have two. We look at all these things, but we also look at what the eye test tells us. So, the eye test, you know -- we watch the opponent, we analyze the opponent, we see where we can now gain advantages against the deep lying opponents. Like I said, we've had a really good week of training. And now it's just about going on to execute.

Mile high: City SC has played altitude once before this season, winning at Real Salt Lake 4-0 and Carnell told his players the less they think about it the better. Defending Kyle Hiebert was asked if the team was thinking about playing at about 5,280 feet and the normally expansive Hiebert said: "No."

Referee: Marcos Deoliveira

City2: City2 is also in the Rockies this weekend, facing Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday at 5 Central at the University of Denver. City2 is 0-3-1, while Rapids 2 are 4-0. Don't expect to see any first-team players hanging around to play for City2 on Sunday. With an Open Cup match on Tuesday, anyone who doesn't play for City SC on Saturday will likely be in the lineup vs. Union Omaha on Tuesday.