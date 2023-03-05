The "Charlotte Observer" article lead said it all: "Well, at least it's over."

Charlotte FC lost 3-1 against St. Louis City SC Saturday night, in City's home opener. City is off to a 2-0 start, only the fourth MLS expansion team to do so.

Reporter Alex Zietlow outlined several takeaways for the "rudderless" Charlotte team. The second: "Disaster struck shortly thereafter and didn't stop."

Those disasters included the own goal, a handball and defender Adilson Malanda's backpass to the goalie that Joao Klauss buried in the net for City's third goal.

A few positives included Charlotte's dominant possession (62%) and the goalkeeper's play.

The "Charlotte Post" called out the game's plethora of yellow cards (five to Charlotte, eight in all) and 30 fouls.

“I never speak about the referee but this time, I had enough,” the article quotes Charlotte's coach Christian Lattanzio. “His decision was very poor.”

Reporter Steve Goldberg opened by saying the match "had all the finesse of a bar fight" and he called back to the five St. Louis players on the 1950 U.S. national team that played in Brazil. "City's opening tactics included hard fouls ... reminiscent of the hardscrabble factory teams that fostered" those players.

(Those tactics worked to beat England, so ... I think the St. Louis fans will accept some hard play.)

Charlotte television stations apparently didn't send reporters to the game, or cover it at all beyond Associated Press coverage.

Photos: Fans make St. Louis City SC inaugural home opener a party