The "Charlotte Observer" article lead said it all: "Well, at least it's over."
Charlotte FC lost 3-1 against St. Louis City SC Saturday night, in City's home opener. City is off to a 2-0 start, only the fourth MLS expansion team to do so.
Reporter Alex Zietlow
outlined several takeaways for the "rudderless" Charlotte team. The second: "Disaster struck shortly thereafter and didn't stop."
Those disasters included the own goal, a handball and defender Adilson Malanda's backpass to the goalie that Joao Klauss buried in the net for City's third goal.
A few positives included Charlotte's dominant possession (62%) and the goalkeeper's play.
The "
Charlotte Post" called out the game's plethora of yellow cards (five to Charlotte, eight in all) and 30 fouls.
“I never speak about the referee but this time, I had enough,” the article quotes Charlotte's coach Christian Lattanzio. “His decision was very poor.”
Reporter Steve Goldberg opened by saying the match "had all the finesse of a bar fight" and he called back to the five St. Louis players on the 1950 U.S. national team that played in Brazil. "City's opening tactics included hard fouls ... reminiscent of the hardscrabble factory teams that fostered" those players.
(Those tactics worked to beat England, so ... I think the St. Louis fans will accept some hard play.)
Charlotte television stations apparently didn't send reporters to the game, or cover it at all beyond Associated Press coverage.
St. Louis City SC player Joao Klauss talks to the press after the soccer team's first game, and first win, at CityPark in St. Louis.
Photos: Fans make St. Louis City SC inaugural home opener a party
Beth Ortega and her son Jacob Ortega, from O'Fallon, Ill., celebrate after St. Louis City SC scored on a penalty kick to take a 2-1 lead in the first half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at CityPark.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC fans celebrate after City recorded their first goal at the stadium in the first half during the first ever MLS soccer game between Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis City SC fans celebrate after City SC recorded its first goal ever at CityPark in the first half against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Jeremy Eckstein carries a smoke bomb as fans march to CityPark stadium for the first ever St. Louis City SC home MLS soccer game on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Kayla Brinkley prepares to march to CityPark stadium for the first ever St. Louis City SC home MLS soccer game on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
St. Louis City SC fans march to the stadium before the first ever home game for the team on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at CityPark stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Charlotte FC and St. Louis City SC line up on the field at CityPark stadium for pre-game ceremonies, before City SC's first-ever home soccer game in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Erin Jameson, member of the St. Louis City Punks, waves a flag during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Outside CityPark stadium, friends Lisa Ruggeri and Tony Curtis dance to the beats of a DJ during pre-game ceremonies before the first-ever St. Louis City SC home game on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis City SC players greet their fans after they win their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans react as the game continues during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans hold up a giant flag as the game begins during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Jessica McCluskey, left, and Steve Celeste, right, kiss as St. Louis City SC wins their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Jessica McCluskey reacts as St. Louis City SC wins their home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans react as St. Louis City defender Kyle Hiebert (22) greets the crowd following the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
The St. Louis Wheel is visible from the stadium during the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Aaron Mednik reacts as St. Louis City SC scores during their first home game against Charlotte FC on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
A fan waves a St. Louis flag as the first St. Louis City SC home game against Charlotte FC begins on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, near CityPark in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis City SC defeated Charlotte FC 3-1. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Rachel Nicholson dances with Poppy Meier, 3, left, during a street party before a St. Louis SC game Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Genevieve Gillespie, right, helps her son Benjamin Gillespie, 5, left, play Ms. Pac-Man during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Devin Morrow speaks with friends during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Adam Mizes, right, buys a raffle ticket from Kaitlyn Carver, left, and Patrick Carver, center, during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Mizes got the St. Louis SC logo on his head in preparation for the game. "I got this done yesterday," Mizes said. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Darien Baez, right, shakes hands with Aaron Medni, left, during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Baez worked for ticketing at St. Louis FC and often got the St. Louligans their tickets. "I'd go down and do things with them pre-match," Baez said, adding he would often party with them after the game as well. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Patrick Koetting dances for the camera as music plays during a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
A St. Louligans flag flies over a street party before St. Louis City SC's first ever home game of their inaugural season on Saturday, March. 4, 2023, at Schlafly Tap Room. Photo by Christine Tannous,
ctannous@post-dispatch.com
Christine Tannous
Fans watch as a dog leaps over a fence before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark.
Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Ben Alves and Mateo Alves, right, wait in line before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark stadium. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Motown the Australian Shepherd greets fans before St. Louis City SC's first home game of their first season on Saturday, March 4, 2023, outside of CityPark stadium.
Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
St. Louis City SC soccer fans walk up Market Street outside CityPark before the first ever St. Louis City SC home game at CityPark stadium, played against Charlotte FC, in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Fans walk around the monument to Mill Creek Valley, Pillars of the Valley, by East St. Louis artist Damon Davis, outside CityPark stadium before the first ever St. Louis City SC home game at CityPark stadium, played against Charlotte FC, in St. Louis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!