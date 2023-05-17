St. Louis City SC has one win in their last five games, and the offense is sputtering. St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Tom Timmermann and producer Carter Chapley try to diagnose the woes that face this team before diving into the history of the St. Louis-Kansas City soccer rivalry ahead of their upcoming game.
Selmir Pidro came to St. Louis from Bosnia as the first player signed by City SC, but he was one of the last to get on the field.
St. Louis City SC's Indiana Vassilev talks chess, the English Premier League and more: STL Soccer Talk
St. Louis City SC player Indiana Vassilev joins the show to talk about a variety of topics, including his time playing in the premier league, his Bulgarian background, chess and more.