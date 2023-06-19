St. Louis City SC and Real Salt Lake are set to play inside CityPark on Wednesday, June 21.

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

City SC comes into this match still leading the Western conference with a 9-2-6 record, tied with LAFC in points (29). They most recently dropped an away match, 3-1, to Nashville SC on June 17.

Real Salt Lake sits at seventh in the Western conference with a 6-5-7 record. Their last match, also on June 17, resulted in a 2-1 win on the road versus D.C. United.

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs. Real Salt Lake on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 19

Location: CITYPARK in St. Louis, Missouri

TV Channel: Apple TV

Online live stream: Apple TV

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcast can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Online terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Pablo Mastroeni is the head coach of Real Salt Lake.