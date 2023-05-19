St. Louis City SC is set to take on Sporting KC in its matchday 13 game of the MLS season. The broadcast is scheduled begin at 8:30 p.m. CT with kick off at 8:55 p.m. CT at CityPark in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, May 20.

The game will be broadcast on FS1 and will also be available to stream on AppleTV+ and its MLS Season Pass.

St. Louis City SC enters the game 6-1-4 overall and fourth place in the Western Conference with 19 points. Most recently in league play, City SC's lost 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC. City SC is currently on a three-game losing streak across all competitions.

Sporting KC enters the match 2-4-7 overall and 13th place in the Western Conference with 10 points. Sporting is on a three game lossless streak in MLS play, beating Seattle and Minnesota before drawing LAFC.

The game is part of MLS "rivalry week."

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting KC on TV, live stream

Game time: 8:30 CT/9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: CityPark

TV: Fox Sports 1 (National)

Fox Sports 1 is available on channel 219 on DIRECTV, and on channel 150 on Dish.

Terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the St. Louis City SC head coach. Peter Vermes is the Sporting KC head coach.