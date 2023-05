St. Louis City SC will take on the Chicago Fire in its round of 32 match of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at SeatGeek stadium.

There are two ways for City SC fans to watch the game. The game will be streamed on the B/R Football YouTube channel, along with all other US Open Cup matches, in addition to the St. Louis City SC mobile app.

The game will also be available on the radio at KYKY Y98.1 and in Spanish on KXOK 102.9.