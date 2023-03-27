"Real Salt Lake was humiliated by the MLS newcomers St. Louis City SC," wrote a sports reporter for a Salt Lake City TV station.

KSL writer Tom Hackett noted the limited roster (national teams called in their players from MLS teams, leaving some rosters without their best players) before enumerating concerns he has for the home team.

"The final third was bleak ... There is no creativity, there seems to be no motivation or belief," Hackett wrote. He continued in that vein, saying that the players let down their fans "on a pitch they know better than anyone."

KSL's Chandler Holt, in his game coverage, noted the RSL's "excellent defense in the first half," and how the team "crumbled" after halftime.

“Obviously disappointing,” said RSL's coach Pablo Mastroeni. “How the mood and the mindset kind of left us. Strong teams look at that first goal as an obstacle. They don’t look at it like the end of the world.”

“We’ve been putting a lot of pressure on ourselves as a collective by not capitalizing on opportunities,” Mastroeni said. “If you don’t score goals, you don’t win games. Goals change games, and it changes psychology. It changes momentum. And, I just felt like we stopped playing after we conceded the first goal.”

That's in contrast to City SC, who came back from early goals in their first three wins.

After City SC beat the Portland Timbers, center back Kyle Hiebert said: “Every game we’ve had to show resilience that we can be a team that will keep fighting, a team that can come from behind and I think we showed that again today. I think it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. No matter what the situation is in the game, we can be a team that fights and scraps and comes out with three points.”

The team's most recent two wins have been clean sheets.

The Salt Lake City Tribune relied on Associated Press coverage for the team's home game; there were no photos available from the game through the AP wire.