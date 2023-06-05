Amid all the good things happening for St. Louis City SC, one thing that isn’t going the team's way is the status of star striker Klauss.

City SC coach Bradley Carnell said Monday that Klauss will be out another two weeks at least as his quad injury continues to not improve. The injury, suffered on April 22, was originally forecast to keep him out 10-14 days, but the latest diagnosis will mean he will have missed at least two months.

“He’s had a minor setback, which is unfortunate,” Carnell said. “He took some pictures over the weekend, and we just discussed it now. We’ll have to re-evaluate in about two weeks’ time. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of fluid buildup on the quad, and we’ll evaluate in the next few weeks. It just needs to settle down. Klauss knows his body best, and we trust everyone around here making the right decision. So the right decision right now is to shut him down for the next two weeks.”

Klauss is at City SC’s practice most days, either working out by himself, riding a stationary bike, or jogging around the field. But every time he has tried to practice with the team, he has not been able to do it. On Monday, with a light practice mostly for players who didn’t play Saturday or saw limited time off the bench, Klauss was watching in street clothes.

He already has missed six games; shutting him down for two weeks will cause him to miss two more, and considering the time it would take him to get back into game shape, he likely would miss at least two more after that.

“If it was a machine,” Carnell said, “you would say it could be exactly that time frame, but when you’re dealing with people, whose bodies are all different, I think it’s difficult to really put a stamp and a date on things. We trust the doctors who see these things and give us a forecast and give us some evaluation of how long it might take, but on the buildup, anything can happen, and unfortunately, Klauss has had more fluid buildup there. He trained with us on Friday, so he just couldn’t get through that training either, so we have to re-evaluate.”

If there’s a bright side, it’s that City SC has been getting by without him. After scoring just two goals in the first games it played without him against MLS teams, it has 10 goals in the past three games. City SC leads the Western Conference in points, is fourth overall in the league, and is second in goals scored. When Klauss got hurt, he led the team in goals with five. He still holds the team lead, though he now shares it with Eduard Löwen and Nicholas Gioacchini.